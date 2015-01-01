पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:ड्राइवर, सवारियां बिना मास्क मिलीं, तम्बाकू भी खा रहे थे, 18 लोगों का कर दिया चालान

भरतपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आगरा पहुंचाने का झांसा देकर यात्रियों को भरतपुर में छोड़ रहा था चालक
  • प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस पूनम चौहान ने सेवर तिराहा पर की कार्रवाई

एक निजी बस के चालक सहित सवारियों को बगैर मास्क के पाए जाने पर पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को दाेपहर चालान की कार्रवाई की। प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस पूनम चौहान ने बताया कि वे शुक्रवार दोपहर सेवर तिराहे पर चैकिंग कर रही थीं, कि अचानक जयपुर से भरतपुर आई बस के परिचालक और कुछ सवारियों के बीच आपस में तू-तू, मैं-मैं होने लगी।

जाकर देखा तो निजी बस चालक-परिचालक आगरा की सवारियों को आगरा तक छोड़कर आने का झांसा देकर जयपुर से बैठाकर ले आए थे और सवारियां कम होने के कारण भरतपुर ही उतरने और दूसरी बस में बैठाकर भेजने का आश्वासन दे रहे थे। इस बात पर सवारियों और बस के परिचालक के बीच विवाद हो रहा था।

बस में क्षमता से अधिक सवारियां थीं। अधिकांश सवारियों ने मास्क नहीं लगा रखे थे। चालक-परिचालक ने भी मास्क नहीं लगा रखे थे और बस का चालक तो बस में ही चालक सीट पर बैठकर बीड़ी पी रहा था। इसके अलावा अन्य दो सवारियां भी बीड़ी पीती नजर आईं। कुछ लोगों ने गुटखा-तंबाकू खाकर पीक सीट के नीचे ही थूक रखी थी।

इस पर उनके चालान की कार्रवाई शुरू की गई तो अधिकांश सवारियों ने मास्क लगा लिए। कार्रवाई के दौरान 13 लोगों के मास्क नहीं पहनने पर चालान काटे गए। धूम्रपान करने वाले 5 लाेगों के कोटपा धूम्रपान निषेध अधिनियम के तहत चालान काटे गए। वहीं बस के ओवर लाेड पाए जाने पर एमवी एक्ट के तहत बस का चालान काटा गया। साथ ही चालक एवं परिचालक को पाबंद किया गया कि वे कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें