प्रदूषण से मछलियां मरीं:ऑक्सीजन नहीं मिलने से सुजान गंगा में मछलियां मरीं, बदबू से लोग परेशान

भरतपुर36 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर. सुजान गंगा नहर में मरी पड़ी मछलियां।
  • लगातार कचरा डालने से नहर का पानी हुआ प्रदूषित, आज से होगी सफाई

नगर निगम कर्मियों और लोगों द्वारा लगातार कचरा डाले से सुजान गंगा नहर का पानी अब प्रदूषित हो गया है। हालात ये हो गए हैं कि नहर की मछलियां ऑक्सीजन तक नहीं ले पा रही हैं। इसीलिए लाखों मछलियों ने दम तोड़ दिया है। इनकी भयंकर बदबू से नहर किनारे बसी कॉलोनियों चौबुर्जा, घोड़ाघाट, कोली घाट, खिरनी घाट, अष्टधातु गेट, सहयोग नगर समेत आसपास के लोग परेशान हैं।

वहीं जिम्मेदारों का हाल यह है कि मत्स्य विभाग ने यह कहकर पल्ला झाड़ लिया है कि सुजान गंगा नहर न तो उनके अधीन है और न ही वे वहां मछलियों का ठेका करते हैं। वहीं नगर निगम ने बुधवार से नहर में मरी मछलियों को निकालने के लिए सफाई अभियान चलाने का फैसला किया है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि सुजान गंगा नहर में बड़ी तादाद में कैट फिश हैं। इन्हें लोग सुबह-शाम दाना डालते थे। लेकिन, पिछले एक पखवाड़े से इन मछलियों ने दाना खाना बंद कर दिया था। वे ऑक्सीजन भी नहीं ले पा रही थीं। क्योंकि नहर के पानी में आक्सीजन लगभग खत्म हो गई है। इसीलिए पिछले कुछ समय से मछलियां पानी की सतह पर छत्ते की तरह दिखाई दे रही थी।

मछलियां के मरने का सिलसिला जारी है। इधर, वार्ड 35 के पार्षद भास्कर शर्मा ने महापौर को ज्ञापन देकर मरी हुई मछलियों को निकालकर नहर के पानी की सफाई कराने और गंदे पानी को नहर में जाने से रोकने की मांग की है। भाजपा नेता धीरेंद्र पाल सिंह ने भी नहर की सफाई कराने की मांग की है।
एक्सपर्ट व्यू : डीओ-2 की कमी से मर रहीं मछलियां, इन्हें नहीं खाएं
सेवानिवृत जिला मत्स्य अधिकारी विनोद डंडोतिया का कहना है कि सुजान गंगा के पानी में डीओ-2 की कमी है। प्रदूषण की वजह से ही मछलियां मरी हैं। क्योंकि वे इस पानी में सांस नहीं ले पा रही हैं। नहर में कैट फिश हैं। ये काफी कठोर जीवन जीती हैं यानी गंदे पानी में रह कर और कुछ भी खाकर जीवन निर्वाह कर लेती हैं।

सुजान गंगा नहर के प्रदूषित पानी की मछलियां नहीं खाएं। क्योंकि अत्यधिक प्रदूषण की वजह से ये मछलियां स्वास्थ्य के लिए खतरनाक हो सकती है। पूर्व मत्स्य अधिकारी विनोद डंडोतिया ने बताया कि नहर में मछलियां इतनी प्रदूषित हो चुकी हैं कि उन्हें गर्म पानी में उबालने के बाद भी उनके जर्मस नहीं मरते। इससे लीवर, किडनी, हार्ट और ब्रेन स्ट्रोक की शिकायत हो सकती है।

जलीय जीव को बचाने के लिए मछुआरों पर लगाई जाए रोक
अवैध मत्स्य आखेट पर रोक लगे। पानी के आउट लेट को खोलें। नहर में साफ पानी की व्यवस्था हो। फ्लोटिंग फाउंटेन लगें जिससे पानी में आक्सीजन घुल सके। निगम कर्मियों पर कचरा डालने पर रोक लगे। अनुष्ठान के बाद पूजन सामग्री नहीं डालने देनी चाहिए।

आज निकालेंगे मरी हुई मछलियां
^सुजान गंगा नहर में मैनुअली सफाई मंगलवार से प्रारंभ कराई गई है, लेकिन उसमें कई दिक्कतें आ रही है। इसलिए बुधवार से दो नाव और मछुआरे लगाकर मरी हुई मछलियों को जाल लगाकर निकाला जाएगा। उसके बाद नहर में जमा गंदगी को निकालने का प्लान करेंगे।
नीलिमा तक्षक, नगर निगम आयुक्त

