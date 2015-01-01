पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क हादसा:डंपर ने बाइक सवार दाे लाेगाें को कुचला, जयपुर में मजदूरी करने गए बयाना के युवक की माैत

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जयपुर के भांकरोटा इलाके में गुरुवार की सुबह करीब दस बजे अजमेर रोड पर बेकाबू डंपर ने बाइक सवार दो व्यक्तियों को कुचल दिया। डंपर चालक बाइक को तीन किलोमीटर तक घसीटते हुए ले गया। पुलिस ने करीब 35 किलोमीटर तक पीछा करके चालक को पकड़ा। हादसे में बाइक सवार भरतपुर के बयाना निवासी चरण सिंह व करौली के टोडाभीम निवासी विश्राम बैरवा की मौत हो गई।

पुलिस ने कोविड रिपोर्ट के बाद दोनों शवों के पोस्टमार्टम करवा दिया। परिजनों ने चरण सिंह का शव ले लिया और विश्राम के शव को मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है। कमला नेहरू नगर पुलिया के पास टक्कर मारने के बाद डंपर चालक, बाइक को करीब तीन किलोमीटर रिंग रोड कट तक उलझाकर घसीटता हुआ ले गया। जहां पर घुमने के दौरान बाइक डंपर से अलग हो गई। हादसे का शिकार हुए दोनों मृतक करधनी के गिर्राज नगर में रहकर मजदूरी कर रहे थे।

गुरुवार सुबह करीब दस बजे रोजाना की तरह बाइक पर सवार होकर दोनों जयसिंहपुरा स्थित साइड पर जा रहे थे। इस दौरान कमला नेहरू नगर पुलिया के पास सर्विस लेन में डंपर ने टक्कर मार दी। विश्राम का परिवार सहित दिल्ली में रहता था। करीब पांच साल पहले विश्राम काम के सिलसिले में अकेला जयपुर आए थे। उनके चार बेटियां है। दो की शादी हो चुकी है और दो की शादी करने के लिए वह जयपुर में काम कर रहे थे।

35 किलोमीटर पर नाकाबंदी करके रोका: पीछा कर रहे एक राहगीर ने भांकरोटा चौराहे पर तैनात यातायात पुलिसकर्मी एएसआई राजेन्द्र सिंह व हैड कांस्टेबल जितेन्द्र को हादसे के बारे में बताया। तब उन्होंने एक बोलेरो गाड़ी के चालक से लिफ्ट लेकर डंपर का पीछा शुरू किया। लेकिन बोलेरो नई होने के कारण उसकी स्पीड लिमिट 80 तक बंधी हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें