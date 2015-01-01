पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कब्जा:कड़ब डाल किया अतिक्रमण, ग्रामीण रारह में करा रहे इलाज

रारह4 घंटे पहले
  • गुनसारा में स्वास्थ विभाग का सब सेंटर दुर्दशा का शिकार, जिम्मेदार हैं बेखबर

प्राथमिक स्वास्थ केन्द्र अजान के अन्तर्गत आने वाले गांव गुनसारा के सब सेन्टर पर ग्रामीणों ने अतिक्रमण कर जगह-जगह कड़ब रख दी है। जिसकी वजह से मरीज 10 किमी दूर रारह या फिर 4 किमी दूर अजान जाने को मजबूर है। मरीजों के अतिरिक्त समय के साथ साथ आर्थिक भार भी वहन करना पड़ रहा है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि गुनसारा में स्वास्थ विभाग के सब सेन्टर में ग्रामीणों ने अतिक्रमण कर जगह-जगह कड़क को रख दिया है, जिसकी वजह से रास्ता अवरूद्ध हो गया है। मरीजों को सब सेन्टर का कोई फायदा ही नही मिल रहा है। इससे अच्छा तो कागजों में भी इसे बंद ही कर दिया जाए, नाममात्र को सब सेन्टर खोलने से क्या फायदा।

सब सेन्टर होने के बावजूद मरीज को दिखाने ग्रामीणों को 10 किमी दूर रारह के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ केन्द्र या 4 किमी दूरी पर अजान प्राथमिक स्वास्थ केन्द्र पर ले जाना पड़ता है। तो इसे पूर्ण रूप से बंद ही कर दिया जाए। ग्रामीण हरवीर सिंह ने बताया कि स्वास्थ विभाग के सब सेन्टर पर कड़ब रखी हुई है, वही सब सेन्टर भी कई महिनों से बंद पड़ा हुआ है।

वही अजान प्राथमिक स्वास्थ केन्द्र प्रभारी डाॅ. प्रदीप ने बताया कि सब सेन्टर गुनसारा में कुछ ग्रामीणों ने कड़ब रख दी है। इस बाबत गुनसारा सरपंच को अवगत करा दिया गया है। और जगह से शीध्र ही कड़ब उठाने को कह दिया है।

