पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सियासत:दोगुनी जीत के बाद भी भाजपा पालिकाध्यक्ष चुनाव में कांग्रेस से पस्त, 3 निकायों में प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारे

भरतपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीग. नामांकन के बाद विजयी मुद्रा में निरंजन टकसालिया।
  • डीग में भाजपा से कांग्रेस में गए निरंजन टकसालिया होंगे निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष, कामां में भाजपा में बगावत
  • भरतपुर जिले में पालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 19 उम्मीदवारों ने 26 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए

निकाय चुनाव में कांग्रेस के मुकाबले भाजपा को दोगुने वार्डों में जीत हासिल हुई, लेकिन पालिकाध्यक्ष चुनाव में पार्टी कांग्रेस नेताओं की रणनीति के आगे पस्त हो गई। हाल ये है कि तीन निकायों डीग, वैर और बयाना में तो भाजपा अपना उम्मीदवार भी नहीं खड़ा कर पाई। जबकि एक दिन पहले भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. शैलेषसिंह ने कांग्रेस के लिए मैदान खाली नहीं छोड़ने यानी सभी जगह उम्मीदवार उतारने की बात कही थी।

अब भाजपा का कहना है कि यह रणनीति के तहत किया गया। वहीं, कामां में भाजपा खेमे में बगावत हो गई है। यद्यपि अभी भी भाजपा के पास पर्याप्त बहुमत लायक पार्षद हैं, किंतु कांग्रेस विधायक जाहिदा खान एक्टिव हैं। इसलिए स्थितियां पलट भी सकती हैं। डीग में केवल एक फार्म निरंजन टकसालिया ने कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार के तौर पर फार्म भरा है।

इसलिए उनका निर्विरोध बनना तय है। मौजूदा खेमेबंदी को देखते हुए माना जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस कुम्हेर, डीग, नगर, बयाना, वैर और भुसावर में बोर्ड बनाने में कामयाब हो सकती है। नदबई में कशमकश की स्थिति रहेगी। फिर भी नदबई में कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत लायक पार्षद बताए। किंतु राजनीति का ऊंट कभी भी करवट बदल सकता है। क्योंकि पालिकाध्यक्ष का चुनाव 20 दिसंबर को है।

भाजपा के पार्षदों से कांग्रेस पार्टी ने डीग-नगर में मास्टर स्ट्रोक खेला
कांग्रेस पार्टी ने डीग और नगर में भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के जरिए मास्टर स्ट्रोक खेला है। भाजपा नेता निरंजन टकसालिया को कांग्रेस ने डीग में उम्मीदवार बनाया है। वहीं नगर में भी भाजपा के रामअवतार मित्तल को कांग्रेस में शामिल कर जीत की राह आसान कर ली है। कामां में भी कांग्रेस काे भाजपा पार्षद सीमा गोयल के निर्दलीय नामांकन भरने से उम्मीद बन गई है।

कांग्रेस ने सत्ता का किया दुरुपयोग, पुलिस से उठवाए भाजपा समर्थित पार्षद : दाधीच
भाजपा के संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच ने भाजपा की बदहाल स्थिति के लिए पुलिस को दोषी ठहराया है। दाधीच ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने निकाय चुनाव मे सत्ता का दुरुपयोग किया। पुलिस को कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता की भांति यूज किया। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने पार्टी के पार्षदों और समर्थक पार्षदों को धमकाया और उठाकर कर कांग्रेस खेमे में भेजा। फिर भी हम कई जगह बोर्ड बनाने में कामयाब होंगे।

कामां...कांग्रेस के 13 पार्षद गुड़गांव में, भाजपा में अध्यक्ष के लिए दो दावेदार
कांग्रेस से गीता खंडेलवाल ने फार्म भरा है। उनके साथ 13 पार्षद बताए, जो गुडगांव में कैंप किए हैं। यहां भाजपा मजबूत स्थिति मे हैं, लेकिन उसमें अध्यक्ष पद के नाम को लेकर बगावत हाे गई। भाजपा में अध्यक्ष के लिए पुष्पा गोयल और सीमा गोयल दावेदार थीं। ऐसे में गोली डाली गई। किंतु भाजपा के मंडल अध्यक्ष प्रदीप गोयल की पत्नी सीमा गोयल ने अंतिम समय में निर्दलीय फार्म भर दिया है। उनके साथ 4 पार्षद बताए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में कामां में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए निश्चित दिख रही भाजपा को टूटफूट से बचने के लिए कड़ी किलेबंदी करनी पड़ रही है। भाजपा की ओर से पुष्पा गोयल ने नामांकन भरा है। उनके साथ अब 18 पार्षद बताए जा रहे हैं। भाजपा नेता डेमेज कंट्रोल में जुटे हैं।

नगर पालिकाओं में कहां क्या स्थिति

कुम्हेर... कांग्रेस से राजीव कुमार ने फार्म भरा है। उनके साथ 18 से ज्यादा पार्षद बताए जा रहे हैं। भाजपा से प्रतापसिंह ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है। डीग...कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार निरंजन टकसालिया ने फार्म भरा है। यहां एक ही फार्म भरा गया है। ऐसे में उनका अध्यक्ष बनना लगभग तय है। भाजपा यहां उम्मीदवार खड़ा नहीं कर पाई। नगर...कांग्रेस से रामअवतार मित्तल ने फार्म भरा है। उनके साथ 22 से अधिक पार्षद बताए जा रहे हैं। वहीं भाजपा ने रूपवती को चुनाव में उतारा है। भाजपा की कोशिश है कि मित्तल के साथ गए भाजपा के पार्षद पार्टी के नाम पर टूट जाएं। वहीं निर्दलीय प्रकाश अंबेश ने भी फार्म भरा है। नदबई...कांग्रेस ने हरवती देवी को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। उनके साथ 19 पार्षद बताए। भाजपा ने कृष्णा कुमारी को लड़ाया है। उनके पास 14 पार्षद बताए। निर्दलीय अर्चना ने भी नामांकन भरा है। यहां स्थानीय राजनीति और जातिगत समीकरणों के कारण स्थिति बन-बिगड़ सकती है। बयाना... कांग्रेस सेे विनोद बट्टा प्रत्याशी हैं, वहीं भाजपा के टिकट पर पार्षद बने कुंवर सिंह ने अंतिम समय में निर्दलीय पर्चा दाखिल किया है। यहां समझाइश भी चल रही है, क्योंकि कांग्रेस के पास पर्याप्त संख्या में पार्षद हैं। वैर...कांग्रेस ने विष्णु महावर को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। उनके साथ करीब 18 पार्षद बताए जा रहे हैं। वहीं निर्दलीय तौर पर सुनील जाटव ने पर्चा भरा है। यहां भाजपा का कोई उम्मीदवार नहीं है। भुसावर...कांग्रेस से सुनीता जाटव उम्मीदवार है। उनके खेमे में 18 पार्षद बताए। यहां कांग्रेस को भी बगावत का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। चिरमोली जाटव ने भी पर्चा भरा है। लेकिन ज्यादा उलटफेर की संभावना कम है। वही, भाजपा ने इंदरमल पहाड़िया को उम्मीदवार बनाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें