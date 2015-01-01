पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:इस दीपावली भले ही आतिशबाजी पर रोक है, लेकिन शॉर्ट सर्किट है बड़ा खतरा, पिछले 10 दिन में 15 जगह लगी आग

भरतपुर44 मिनट पहले
एक दमकल केंद्र और 6 गाड़ियों के भरोसे है भरतपुर शहर, दो खराब पड़ी हैं
  • हर साल होती हैं आगजनी की 250 से 300 घटनाएं, जरूरत 27 की है, उपलब्ध हैं सिर्फ 16 दमकल, इनमें भी 2 कंडम

इस दीपावली पर भले ही आतिशबाजी पर रोक है। लेकिन, शॉर्ट सर्किट बड़ा खतरा है। क्योंकि पिछले 15 दिन में 10 जगह आग लगने की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। इसलिए वायरिंग चैक करवाने के साथ ही बिजली का ज्यादा लोड न लें। क्योंकि, न तो पर्याप्त संख्या में दमकल गाडिय़ां हैं और न ही आग बुझाने के अन्य संसाधन।

हालत यह है कि बयाना, कुम्हेर और डीग की दमकल गाडिय़ां लंबे समय से खराब पड़ी हैं। भरतपुर शहर की दो गाडिय़ां कंडम हो चुकी है। पहाड़ी कस्बे में दमकल गाड़ी है ही नहीं। नदबई, वैर, भुसावर, नगर, कामां और रूपवास में एक-एक ही दमकल गाड़ी है। अग्निशमन कर्मियों की मानें तो जिले में हर साल औसतन 250 से 300 आग लगने की घटनाएं होती हैं।

चूंकि हर सैकंड में आग लगभग दोगुनी स्पीड से बढ़ती है। हर 10 सैकंड में आसपास के तापमान 10 डिग्री बढ़ जाता है। जब तक दमकल मौके पर पहुंचती है, तब तक काफी ज्यादा नुकसान हो चुका होता है। क्योंकि भरतपुर शहर में ही दमकल को एक कोने से दूसरे कोने तक पहुंचने में आधा घंटा तक लग जाता है।

जबकि गांव-कस्बों में तो कई बार दूसरी जगहों से दमकल भेजनी पड़ती हैं। इसलिए उसमें बहुत ज्यादा समय लग जाता है। यहां उपलब्ध दमकल का पंप एक मिनट में करीब 1800 लीटर पानी फेंकता है। ऐसे में एक गाड़ी 3 से 5 मिनट में ही खाली हो जाती है। इसके बावजूद आग नहीं बुझ पाती है, तो दूसरी दमकल को आने में भी उतना ही समय लगता है। तब तक आग पर काबू पाना बहुत मुश्किल होता है।

अग्निशमन कर्मियों के मुताबिक हर 3 वर्ग किलोमीटर के दायरे में औसतन एक गाड़ी भी मानें तो भरतपुर जिले में थाना स्तर के हिसाब से 27 गाडिय़ां होनी चाहिए। जबकि हमारे यहां केवल 16 ही गाडिय़ां हैं। इनमें से 8 भरतपुर शहर में रहती हैं। भरतपुर की 8 में से दो गाडिय़ां तो कंडम हो चुकी हैं। भरतपुर शहर में एक दमकल केंद्र और बनाए जाने की जरूरत है।

आग लगने पर तुरंत 9079994757 पर करें कॉल
आग लगने पर 101, 100 नंबर पर ही निर्भर न रहें। कई बार कम्युनिकेशन गेप की वजह से भी समय पर दमकल पहुंचने में देरी हो जाती है। दमकल केंद्र के नंबर 05644-236144 या फायर ऑॅफिसर के मोबाइल नंबर 9079994757 पर भी कॉल की जा सकती है।

शहर कई बिल्डिंगों में नहीं आग बुझाने के साधन
नियमानुसार 9 मीटर से अधिक ऊंचाई और 500 वर्ग मीटर से अधिक भूमि पर बने भवनों में अग्निशमन के पर्याप्त उपाय होना जरूरी है। लेकिन, भरतपुर शहर के इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फैक्ट्रियों समेत स्कूल में पर्याप्त इंतजाम नहीं है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : जर्जर तारों से होता है शार्ट सर्किट
डिस्कॉम के एक्सईएन संजय अग्रवाल ने बताया कि दीपावली पर अक्सर शॉर्ट सर्किट की घटनाएं फेस और न्यूटल के तारों से मिलने के कारण होती है। वायरिंग पुरानी और जर्जर होना भी आग लगने की घटनाएं होती हैं।

दमकल और अन्य संसाधनों की डिमांड भेजी है
^दमकल समेत अन्य संसाधनों की डिमांड भेजी हुई हैं। फायर स्टाफ की भी कमी है, दमकलकर्मी बढ़ाने और पदों को भरने के लिए कहा गया है। फिर भी हमारी कोशिश रहती है कम से कम समय में मौके पर पहुंचकर आगजनी की घटना पर काबू पाया जाए।- अरुण कुमार, फायर ऑफिसर

