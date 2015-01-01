पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आदेश:हर महीने सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाले आगार को डिपो ऑफ द मंथ के पुरस्कार से किया जाएगा सम्मानित

भरतपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोडवेज ने कर्मचारियों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए शुरू की योजना

राजस्थान राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब कड़ी मेहनत और बेहतर राजस्व देने वाले आगारों को डिपो ऑफ द मंथ और डिपो ऑफ द ईयर के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में रोडवेज के अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबन्ध निदेशक (सीएमडी) राजेश्वर सिंह ने आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं।

सीएमडी ने बताया कि डिपो को अधिकतम आय अर्जित करने के लिए प्रेरित करने के उद्देश्य से मुख्यालय स्तर पर प्रतिमाह डिपो द्वारा अर्जित आय की समीक्षा कर संचालित बस की प्रति बस प्रतिदिन सर्वाधिक आय अर्जित करने वाले डिपो का चयन कर जनवरी, 2021 से प्रत्येक माह डिपो ऑफ द मंथ घोषित किया जाएगा तथा माह अगस्त, 2021 तक जिस डिपो का सबसे अधिक बार डिपो ऑफ दी मंथ के चयन होगा।

उस डिपो को डिपो ऑफ दी ईयर घोषित करते हुए रोडवेज स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर डिपो ऑफ द ईयर एवं प्रत्येक माह के घोषित डिपो ऑफ द मंथ को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा डिपो ऑफ द ईयर एवं डिपो ऑफ मंथ के मुख्य प्रबन्धक द्वारा अनुशंसित कार्मिकों को भी उनकी उत्कृष्ठ सेवा के लिए सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

इस संबंध में भरतपुर आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक मनोज कुमार बंसल ने बताया कि राजस्थान राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम में अभी तक उत्कृष्ठ कार्य करने वाले डिपो व उसमें कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए कोई भी योजना लागू नहीं थी। इसलिए कर्मचारियों को मोटिवेट करने के लिए यह योजना लागू की गई है।
रोडवेज बसें बारात में, यात्री परेशान
शुक्रवार को बस स्टैंड पर अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा अधिक भीड़ नजर आई। जयपुर, दिल्ली, आगरा और अलवर जाने के लिए सुबह से ही बड़ी संख्या में यात्री खड़े नजर आए। दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन के चलते बसों का संचालन प्रभावित रहा, लेकिन अन्य स्थानों के लिए बसें कम नजर आईं। रोडवेज बसों को बारात में भेजने के कारण यात्रियों को कई-कई घंटे तक बसों का इंतजार करना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें