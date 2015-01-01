पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बेखौफ बदमाश:आदर्श कॉलोनी मेंं दोपहर 1 बजे फायरिंग सुल्तान पर एक माह में दूसरी बार हमला

भरतपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीसीटीवी में फायरिंग करते दिखा बदमाश
  • इससे पहले 13 अक्टूबर को भी की थी फायरिंग, एफआईआर में बदमाश विनोद पथैना नामजद

न्यू आदर्श नगर कॉलोनी में मंगलवार दोपहर करीब 1 बजे फायरिंग से सनसनी फैल गई। करीब 3 राउंड गोलियां चलाने के बाद बदमाश भाग छूटे। चौथ वसूली की कोशिश कर रहे इन बदमाशों ने इस बार भी सुल्तान खान की जान लेने की कोशिश की। गनीमत यह रही कि गोली सुल्तान को लगने के बजाय घर के दरवाजे को छेदती हुई निकल गई। यह एक महीने पहले भी उस फायरिंग कर चुके हैं। इन बदमाशों के हौंसले इसलिए बुलंद हैं क्योंकि एक माह बाद भी वे पुलिस की पकड़ से बाहर हैं।

हुआ यह कि मंगलवार दोपहर करीब एक बजे 35 वर्षीय सुल्तान खान अपने घर में लेटा हुआ था कि अचानक काले रंग की अपाचे पर आए दो बदमाशों ने उस पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। उसने भागकर दरवाजा बंद किया। नहीं तो गोली उसे छलनी कर सकती थी। परिवार वालों ने पहले समझा कि दीपावली पर किसी ने पटाखा चलाया होगा। लेकिन. सुल्तान की चीख सुनकर जब बाहर निकले तो उन्हें पता लगा कि बदमाश फायरिंग करके भाग गए हैं।

इस घटना के संबंध में सुल्तान खान ने कोतवाली में दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट में विनोद पथैना को नामजद करते हुए कहा है कि वह उससे चौथ वसूली करना चाहता है। पैसा देने से इंकार करने के कारण ही वह हमला करवा रहा है। एक माह पहले भी 13 अक्टूबर को बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने उस पर फायरिंग की थी। तब उसकी टांग में गोली लगी थी। इसकी कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई थी। लेकिन, पुलिस बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर पाई। इधर, सीओ सिटी सतीश वर्मा, कोतवाली प्रभारी रामकिशन ने घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना किया।

सीओ ने बताया कि हमलावरों में से एक बदमाश की पहचान विनोद पथैना के रूप में कर ली गई है। वह भुसावर थाने से 5 हजार रुपए का ईनामी बदमाश है। उसके खिलाफ भुसावर, जयपुर एवं उत्तर प्रदेश में भी कई मामले दर्ज हैं। उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस टीम गठित की गई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें