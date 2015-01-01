पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:कोहरे की दस्तक, 18 दिसंबर तक शीतलहर, एक पखवाड़े बाद तापमान औसत पर आया, दिन और रात के तापमान में गिरावट

भरतपुर42 मिनट पहले
सर्दी ट्रैक पर लौट आई है। तापमान अब पिछले 5 साल के औसत के दायरे में आ गया है क्योंकि एक के बाद एक विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी है और हवा का रुख उत्तरी होने से हवा कंटीली हो गई है। अब बादल भी छंटने लगे हैं। इससे तापमान गिरने का सिलसिला प्रारंभ हो गया है। मंगलवार को भी लगातार दूसरी दिन और रात का तापमान गिरा।

मंगलवार को पहाड़ों पर बादल छंट गए। इससे एनसीआर क्षेत्र में भी छितराये बादल साफ हो गए हैं। दिन भर धूप खिली, लेकिन बर्फीली हवा थी। दिन के तापमान में एक डिग्री की कमी के साथ 17 डिग्री तथा रात के तापमान में भी एक डिग्री की कमी के साथ 6.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान रिकार्ड किया गया। यानी तापमान एक पखवाड़े बाद औसत पर लौट आया है। पिछले साल दिसंबर में अधिकतम 17 और न्यूनतम 7 डिग्री औसत तापमान था। अब कोहरा छाने लगेगा। इसलिए रात में सफर से बचें। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि 18 दिसम्बर तक शीतलहर का असर रहेगा।

बादल छंटते ही छाएगा घना कोहरा, गलन भी रहेगी
मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि अफगानिस्तान में विक्षोभ के कारण राजस्थान में साइक्लोन बना हुआ है। यह अगर प्रभावी हुआ तो बूंदाबांदी की संभावना बन सकती है। इसके बाद बादल छंटने लगेंगे, लेकिन पूरी तरह 18 दिसंबर तक स्थिति साफ होगी।

इसलिए आर्द्रता में 10 फीसदी की कमी आई है। मंगलवार को आर्द्रता 80 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई। किंतु अभी भी ज्यादा है। किंतु अगले दाे दिन में बादल पूरी तरह छटेंगे। लेकिन गलन बनी रहेगी। क्योंकि पहाड़ी हवा मंगलवार को 3 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा चली। इस दौरान कोहरा दिन व दिन घना होता जाएगा।

