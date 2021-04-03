पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूर्व CM 8 मार्च को भरतपुर आएंगी!:वसुंधरा राजे के कार्यक्रम की तैयारियों को जायजा लेने पहुंचे पूर्व मंत्री यूनुस​​​​​​​ खान; समर्थक सक्रिय

भरतपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे। - Dainik Bhaskar
पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे।
  • पूंछरी में गिरिराज जी और आसपास के मंदिरों में दर्शन करने का है कार्यक्रम

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे अपने जन्मदिन पर 8 मार्च को भरतपुर आ सकती हैं। इस दिन वे गोवर्धन के पूंछरी जाएंगी और गिर्राज जी के दर्शन करेंगी। इस दौरान सैंत से पूंछरी तक के रास्ते में आने वाले अन्य मंदिरों में दर्शन करेंगी। हालांकि, उनका फाइनल प्रोग्राम अभी जारी नहीं हुआ है लेकिन, उनके दौरे की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं।

उनके करीबी रहे पूर्व सार्वजनिक निर्माण मंत्री यूनुस खान एक दिन पहले ही भरतपुर आकर उनके रूट और यात्रा संबंधी तैयारियों का जाएजा लेकर गए हैं। उनके साथ राजे समर्थक पूर्व पदाधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधि भी थे। इनमें पार्टी का कोई मौजूदा पदाधिकारी नहीं होने से जिले की राजनीति में हलचल है। हालांकि राजे की इस यात्रा को धार्मिक बताया जा रहा है लेकिन, पार्टी की प्रदेश कोर कमेटी में शामिल किए जाने और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से हाल ही हुई मुलाकात के संदर्भ में उनकी इस यात्रा को देखा जा रहा है।

माना जा रहा है कि उन समर्थकों का स्टेट पॉलिटिक्स में फिर से पूरी तरह एक्टिव होने का दबाव है। भरतपुर से इसकी शुरुआत माना जा रहा है। वसुंधरा की इस यात्रा को राजनीतिक तूल मिलने की संभावना है क्योंकि पूर्व मंत्री यूनुस खान के दौरे में वसुंधरा समर्थक ही शामिल हुए थे संगठन का कोई मौजूदा पदाधिकारी नहीं दिखा था। वसुंधरा राजे समर्थक मंच के जिलाध्यक्ष तेजेंद्र फौजदार ने बताया कि राजे 8 मार्च को अपनी इस यात्रा के दौरान उनके कार्यकाल में बृज चौरासी कोस परिक्रमा क्षेत्र के लिए हुए विकास कार्यों की जानकारी भी ले सकती हैं। इसीलिए, यूनुस खान तैयारियां देखने आए थे।

प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पूनिया गुट ने किया किनारा
युनूस के दौरे में राजे के समर्थक समझे जाने वाले भरतपुर जिले के नेता पूर्व सांसद बहादुर सिंह कोली, पूर्व विधायक विजय बंसल, अनीता सिंह, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष गिरधारी तिवारी, डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह, पूर्व महामंत्री शिवराज सिंह, पूर्व मंत्री रज्जन सिंह आदि शामिल थे। वहीं मौजूदा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. शैलेश सिंह समेत डीग-कुम्हेर क्षेत्र में राजनीति करने वाले नेता तक मौजूद नहीं थे। इसलिए माना जा रहा है कि राजे की इस यात्रा से जिले की संगठनात्मक राजनीति में नए समीकरण बनेंगे।

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें