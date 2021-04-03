पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे 8 मार्च को भरतपुर आएंगी

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पूंछरी में गिरिराज जी मंदिर में दर्शन करने का है कार्यक्रम

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे अपने जन्मदिन पर 8 मार्च को भरतपुर आ सकती हैं। इस दिन वे गोवर्धन के पूंछरी जाएंगी और गिर्राज जी के दर्शन करेंगी। इस दौरान सैंत से पूंछरी तक के रास्ते में आने वाले अन्य मंदिरों में दर्शन करेंगी। हालांकि उनका फाइनल प्रोग्राम अभी जारी नहीं हुआ है। उनके करीबी रहे पूर्व मंत्री युनूस खान एक दिन पहले ही भरतपुर आकर उनके रूट और यात्रा संबंधी तैयारियों का जायजा लेकर गए हैं।

उनके साथ राजे समर्थक पूर्व पदाधिकारी और जन प्रतिनिधि भी थे। इनमें पार्टी का कोई मौजूदा पदाधिकारी नहीं होने से जिले की राजनीति में हलचल है। लेकिन, पार्टी की प्रदेश कोर कमेटी में शामिल किए जाने और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से हाल ही हुई मुलाकात के संदर्भ में उनकी इस यात्रा को देखा जा रहा है। माना जा रहा है कि उन समर्थकों का स्टेट पॉलिटिक्स में फिर से पूरी तरह एक्टिव होने का दबाव है। भऱतपुर से इसकी शुरुआत माना जा रहा है।

