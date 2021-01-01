पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूआईटी सख्त:पूर्व मेयर शिवसिंह मेडिकल कॉलेज के पीछे काट रहे थे अवैध कॉलोनी, यूआईटी ने रोका

भरतपुर
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • न तो 90ए के तहत भू-उपयोग परिवर्तन हुआ और न ही यूआईटी से ले-आउट प्लान मंजूर कराया

एग्रीकल्चर लैंड पर अवैध कॉलोनी बसाने वालों पर अब यूआईटी सख्त हो गई है। ऐसे ही एक मामले में यूआईटी ने बिना भू उपयोग परिवर्तन (90ए) कराए आगरा रोड पर मेडिकल कॉलेज के पास स्थित स्पेशल प्लानिंग जोन (एसपीजेड) के पीछे कॉलोनी काटने का प्रयास शुक्रवार को विफल कर दिया।

इस संबंध में पूर्व महापौर शिव सिंह भोंट समेत 6 लोगों को नोटिस दिए गए हैं। उस जमीन पर यूआईटी ने चेतावनी भरा बोर्ड लगा दिया है। इसमें आमजन से अपील की गई है कि वे यहां प्लॉट न खऱीदें, क्योंकि बाद में उन्हें सड़क, बिजली, पानी, पार्क, पार्किंग, सीवरेज, ड्रेनेज की सुविधाओं से वंचित होना पड़ सकता है।

यूआईटी ने अवैध कॉलोनी काटने के मामले में जिन लोगों को नोटिस दिए हैं, उनमें भोंट के अलावा भरत शर्मा, मोती सिंह, हरेन्द्र, बल्लू, हरीश भी हैं। इन सभी को निर्धारित अवधि में निर्माण हटाने और नियमानुसार भू-उपयोग परिवर्तन कराने और निर्माण स्वीकृति प्राप्त करने के बाद ही कॉलोनी काटने के लिए पाबंद किया गया है।

5 अन्य को भी नोटिस, ‘यहां प्लॉट खरीदना गैरकानूनी’ यूआईटी ने लगाया बोर्ड

एससी की जमीन है, खातेदार ही करवा रहा है काम: भोंट
इधर, पूर्व मेयर शिव सिंह भोंट का कहना है कि इस मामले से उनका सीधा कोई संबंध नहीं है। यह जमीन एससी की है और खातेदार ही अपनी एग्रीकल्चर लैंड पर काम करवा रहा है। सचिव इस जमीन को यूआईटी की पेराफेरी की जमीन बता रही हैं।

ऐसे तो भरतपुर में कई जगह एग्रीकल्चर लैंड पर कॉलोनियां काटी गईं हैं, लेकिन वे उन्हें टारगेट नहीं कर रही है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के पास स्थित सह का नगला की जिस जमीन को लेकर उन्हें नोटिस दिया गया है वह मलाह पंचायत में आती है ना कि यूआईटी के क्षेत्राधिकार में। फिर भी यूआईटी ने उनके नाम नोटिस भेज दिया।

इस मामले में अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए मैंने अपने बेटे को सचिव के पास भेजा था। पहले दिन तो उन्होंने बेटे से कहा कि वे मीटिंग में जा रही हैं। इसके बाद वह कई बार सचिव के पास अपना पक्ष रखने गया। लेकिन, मैडम नहीं मिलीं। हमने चिकित्सा राज्यमंत्री ड़ॉ. सुभाष गर्ग को भी अवगत कराने की कोशिश की। उनसे भी मुलाकात नहीं हो सकी।
इस जमीन पर मास्टर प्लान के उल्लंघन, पेराफेरी बेल्ट और फॉरेस्ट की जमीन समेत कई इश्यू हैं
सवालः मेडिकल कॉलेज के पास एक जमीन पर यूआईटी ने बोर्ड लगाए हैं?
जवाबः यहां अवैध कॉलोनी काटने की सूचना मिली थी।
सवालः कृषि भूमि बताई जा रही है, फिर कॉलोनी अवैध कैसे ?
जवाबः कृषि भूमि पर अगर वहां प्लॉट काटने हैं तो पहले 90ए के तहत भू-उपयोग परिवर्तन और स्कीम का ले आउट प्लान मंजूर करवाना होगा। जिसमें सड़क, सीवरेज, पार्क, नाली, सामुदायिक भवन समेत कई सुविधाएं देनी होती हैं। जबकि अवैध कॉलोनियों में इनका अभाव रहता है। बाद में सरकारी विभागों को वहां ये सुविधाएं विकसित करने में दिक्कतें होती हैं। कई तरह के कानूनी मसले खड़े हो जाते हैं।
सवालः ये सब चीजें तो ग्राहक को प्लॉट खरीदने से पहले देखनी चाहिए, यूआईटी का दखल क्यों।
जवाबः यूआईटी को राजस्व का नुकसान होता है। प्लॉट भी नहीं बिक पाते हैं। क्योंकि अवैध कॉलोनियों की तुलना में थोड़े महंगे होते हैं।
सवालः इसमें और क्या खामियां हैं, जो यूआईटी को बोर्ड लगाने पड़े।
जवाबः इसमें मास्टर प्लान के उल्लंघन, पेराफेरी की जमीन और फॉरेस्ट संबंधी कई इश्यू हैं। विस्तृत जांच के बाद ही हकीकत सामने आएगी।

