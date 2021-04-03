पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गरीबों की मदद:नेकी की दीवाल से जुरूरतमंद ले सकेंगे निशुल्क कपड़े, विधायक व एसडीएम ने किया शुभारंभ

गोवर्धन (मथुरा)2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधायक व एसडीएम ने नेकी की दीवाल का फीता काटकर किया शुभारंभ। - Dainik Bhaskar
विधायक व एसडीएम ने नेकी की दीवाल का फीता काटकर किया शुभारंभ।

गोवर्धन में गरीबों को निशुल्क वस्त्र उपलब्ध कराने के लिए नेकी की दीवाल बनाई गई है। गोवर्धन तहसील कार्यालय के बाहर नगर पंचायत व तहसील प्रशासन के संयुक्त प्रयासों से बनाई गई नेकी की दीवाल का शुभारंभ विधायक कारिन्दा सिंह व एसडीएम गोवर्धन राहुल यादव ने फीता काटकर किया।

जालीनुमा छोटे कमरे को दिया है नेकी की दीवाल नाम
नेकी की दीवाल में स्थानीय लोगों से उनके घरों में अनुपयोगी वस्त्रों को गरीबों के लिए मुहैय्या कराने के लिए जमा कराने का अनुरोध किया है। बता दें कि गोवर्धन तहसील के गेट पर नगर पंचायत गोवर्धन द्वारा एक जालीनुमा छोटा कमरा बनाकर नेकी की दीवाल नाम दिया गया है।

दीवाल बनाने का प्रमुख उद्देश्य गोवर्धन में जरूरतमंदों को आवश्यक कपड़े उपलब्ध कराना है। विधायक गोवर्धन कारिन्दा सिंह ने शुभारंभ के बाद कहा कि लोगों के घरों में कई जोड़ी अनुपयोगी वस्त्र रहते हैं जो घरों में प्रयोग नहीं किए जाते। ऐसे लोग गरीबों को कपड़ों की मदद के लिए उन वस्त्रों को नेकी की दीवाल में जमा करवा सकते हैं।

एसडीएम गोवर्धन राहुल यादव ने बताया कि नगर पंचायत व तहसील कर्मियों की ड्यूटी नेकी की दीवाल पर लगाई जाएगी। कोई भी गरीब नेकी की दीवाल पर पहुंचकर अपनी जरूरत के कपड़े निशुल्क ले सकता है। उद्घाटन के अवसर पर तहसील प्रशासन की ओर से पांच कपड़े व गिरि गोवर्धन सेवा समिति के समाजसेवी केशव मुखिया द्वारा 11 जोड़ी कपड़े नेकी की दीवाल पर दान किए।

इस अवसर पर तहसीलदार गोवर्धन पीपी पाठक, चेयरमैन गोवर्धन खेमचंद शर्मा, ईओ गोवर्धन महेन्द्र सिंह, लेखपाल बृजभूषण अवस्थी, पवन कुमार, मास्टर रतन सिंह, मंडल अध्यक्ष परशुराम सिंह, सभासद ऊधो सिंह भांतु, सभासद मौनू सिंह आदि उपस्थित रहे।

रिपोर्ट: मनीष शर्मा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें