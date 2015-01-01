पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:10 साल तक जलाता रहा मुफ्त की बिजली, आयोग ने कंपनी को दी एफआईआर की छूट

भरतपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रांसफॉर्मर उतारने से रुकवाने को आयोग में पेश किया फर्जी बिल

वैर तहसील के वेवर निवासी धनवीर 10 साल तक खेत पर मुफ्त की बिजली जलाता रहा। इसमें 7 साल तक तो उसने यह कहकर बिल नहीं भरा कि कंपनी जेवीवीएनएल ने उसे बिल जारी नहीं किया है। इसलिए बिल दिलाए जाएं। ट्रांसफॉर्मर को उतारने से रोकने के लिए एक फर्जी बिल के आधार पर वह 3 साल तक जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग में केस लड़ता रहा।

अब आयोग ने उसकी शिकायत खारिज करके जेवीवीएनएल को उसके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाकर आपराधिक कार्यवाही करने की छूट दे दी है। दरअसल, धनवीर के खेत पर बिजली का कृषि कनेक्शन है। फरवरी, 2011 के एक बिजली बिल के आधार पर वर्ष 2017 में उसे जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग में जेवीवीएनएल के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि कंपनी उसका ट्रांसफॉर्मर उतारने की तैयारी कर रही है।

जबकि उसे फरवरी, 2011 के बाद से बिल ही जारी नहीं किया गया है। उसके वकील यतेंद्र शर्मा ने आयोग से कहा कि बिजली बिल नहीं मिलने की कई बार शिकायत भी की। लेकिन, बाद में पता चला कि बिजली कंपनी ने उसका रिकार्ड और लेजर गायब कर दिया है। इसलिए कंपनी को बिजली कनेक्शन काटने से रोकने के साथ ही नियमित बिल जारी करने के निर्देश दिए जाएं।

वहीं जेवीवीएनएल के वकील उदयवीर कसाना ने आयोग को बताया कि धनवीर ने जो बिजली बिल पेश किया है, वह फर्जी है। क्योंकि जयपुर डिस्कॉम छोंकरवाड़ा के सहायक अभियंता कार्यालय रिकार्ड/लेजर के अनुसार उसे यह बिल कभी जारी ही नहीं किया गया। इस दलील के समर्थन में फरवरी, 2011 का रिकार्ड भी पेश किया गया।

