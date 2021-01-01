पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल पर जड़ा ताला:भावली के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य का तबादले से लोगों में रोष, दी आंदोलन की चेतावनी

मासलपुर (करौली)एक घंटा पहले
स्कूल के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण। - Dainik Bhaskar
स्कूल के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण।

मासलपुर तहसील के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय भावली के प्रधानाचार्य इंद्राज मीणा का तबादला किए जाने से लोगों में रोष व्याप्त है। प्रधानाचार्य का तबादला किए जाने से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों व छात्रों ने विद्यालय की तालाबंदी कर विरोध जताया है वहीं आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच मोहन सिंह, चकोल्या मीणा, रामदयाल मीणा, लाखन सिंह मीणा, हेमसिंह मीणा सहित गांव के ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय भावली में पदस्थापित प्रधानाचार्य ने अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान विद्यालय की दशा ही बदल दी।

यहां पर्यावरण को विकसित करने के लिए विद्यालय परिसर में सैकड़ों की संख्या में पौधे लगाए हैं। विद्यालय में प्राकृतिक दृष्टि से अति उत्तम वातावरण बना हुआ है। विद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य द्वारा शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों में लोगों की भागीदारी के साथ भामाशाहों से सहयोग लेकर विद्यालय की दशा में काफी अच्छा बदलाव किया है।

इसके बावजूद भी विद्यालय से प्रधानाचार्य का तबादला कर दिए जाने पर लोगों में रोष है। विद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य इंद्राज मीणा का तबादला किए जाने से आक्रोशित लोगों व छात्रों ने विद्यालय पहुंचकर तालाबंदी कर दी, वहीं अभिभावकों ने छात्रों को विद्यालय नहीं भेजने की बात कही है।

लोगों ने बताया कि विद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य का तबादला निरस्त नहीं किया गया तो उन्हें मजबूरन आंदोलन करना पड़ेगा। इस मामले को लेकर करौली विधायक लाखन सिंह से इंद्राज मीणा का तबादला निरस्त कराने की मांग की है। ग्रामीणों ने तबादला निरस्त नहीं किए जाने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

समझाइश पर ताला खोला, बच्चों को स्कूल नहीं भेजने पर अड़े ग्रामीण
आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों द्वारा की गई विद्यालय में तालाबंदी की सूचना पर करौली से माध्यमिक शिक्षा के जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी भरत लाल मीणा विद्यालय पहुंचे। इस दौरान जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी की समझाइश के बाद ग्रामीणों ने विद्यालय का ताला खोल दिया, लेकिन ग्रामीण प्रधानाचार्य का तबादला निरस्त नहीं होने तक अपने बच्चों को विद्यालय नहीं भेजने की बात पर अड़ गए हैं।

रिपोर्ट: बाल किशन वर्मा

