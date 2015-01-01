पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोतस्करों पर कार्रवाई:पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर गाडि़यां छाेड़ भागे गाेतस्कर, स्कॉर्पियो के चालक को दबोचा

भरतपुर/सीकरी9 मिनट पहले
आरोपी
  • भरतपुर के सीकरी इलाके में तीन गाड़ियों में तस्कर ले जा रहे 26 गोवंश
  • तीन वाहनों में कर रहे थे गोवंश की तस्करी, ठूंस-ठूंस भरने के कारण एक गाय और बैल मरे

तीन गाड़ियों में गाेवंश भरकर ले जा रहे गोतस्करों ने नाकेबंदी कर रही पुलिस पर जमकर फायरिंग की और गाड़ियां छोड़कर भाग निकले, लेकिन स्कॉर्पियो में गोतस्करों को लेकर भागने वाले ड्राइवर को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया व उसकी गाड़ी बरामद कर ली। पुलिस ने तीन गाड़ियों से 26 गोवंश व 40 लीटर कच्ची शराब बरामद की है। एसएचओ सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि सूचना मिली कि गाेतस्करों की गाड़ियां गुलपाड़ा की तरफ आने वाली हैं। इस पर तड़के गुलपाड़ा जट्टबास मार्ग पर नाकेबंदी की गई।

इसी दौरान जट्टबास की तरफ से तीन टाटा 407 गाड़िया आयी व पुलिस पर फायरिंग करते हुए लोहे के सरकारी बेरिक गेटों को तोड़ते हुए भाग निकले, लेकिन गाड़ियों के टायरों में पुलिस द्वारा लगाए गए लोहे की कांटे लगने से पंचर हो गयी और गोतस्कर गाड़िया छोड़कर पुलिस पर फायरिंग करते हुए भाग निकले।

पुलिस ने भागे हुए बदमाशों की पहचान की जीराहेड़ा जुरहरा निवासी अरशद पुत्र कासम, मुबारिक पुत्र कासम, आलम पुत्र मुद्दी, मुबीन उर्फ क़ुर्बिला, साहिब उर्फ शहीद, आसिब पुत्र लल्लू, कनवाड़ी निवासी हन्नी उर्फ हनीफ, मंगल उर्फ आबिद, यूसुफ पुत्र दीनू, फतेहपुर पहाड़ी निवासी तौफीक पुत्र रफीक, रत्ती पुत्र खड्डी, सल्लम पुत्र दीनू, घाटमिका निवासी इकलास उर्फ काला, सद्दाम पुत्र कासम, फारुख पुत्र अर्जुन, कासम पुत्र जुहरु, सिंगार पुन्हाना निवासी इस्ताक उर्फ नंन्दड के रूप में की।

पुलिस द्वारा तस्करों की गाड़ियों की तलाशी लेने पर इनमें 16 गायें व 10 बैल ठूंस-ठूंस कर भर पाए गए, साथ ही 40 लीटर कच्ची शराब भी बरामद की गई। इन वाहनों में भरे गए गोपंश में से एक गाय व एक बैल मृत मिले। दोपहर को पुलिस गोतस्करों की तलाश कर रही थी तो सूचना मिली कि गोतस्कर जिस गाड़ी में बैठकर भागे हैं वह गाड़ी गोपालगढ़ से सीकरी की तरफ आ रही है।

इस पर संदिग्ध स्कॉर्पियो को रोका गया। इसके चालक जीराहेड़ा निवासी तसब्बर पुत्र दूल्ली को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसने बताया कि वह वह अपनी गाड़ी से गोतस्करों के रास्ते मे पुलिस की चेकिंग करता है और यदि गोतस्करों की गाड़ी पकड़ी जाती है तो उन्हें अपनी गाड़ी में बैठाकर सुरक्षित स्थान पर ले जाता है। पुलिस ने गाेवंश को जयश्री गोशाला भेज दिया है।

कामां : 30 किलो गोमांस और बाइक जब्त, एक गोमांस तस्कर गिरफ्तार

कामां. जुरहरा थाना पुलिस ने गोमांस तस्करों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए एक गोमांस तस्कर को गिरफ्तार कर 30 किलो गोमांस व बाइक जब्त की है। जुरहरा थानाधिकारी रामनरेश मीणा ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि जुरहरा थाना के गांव कंचननेर निवासी एक गोमांस तस्कर वसीम पुत्र इस्लाम मेव बाइक पर गोमांस लादकर कंचननेर से खेडी अलीमुद्दीन की ओर गांवों में बिक्री करने के लिए जा रहा है। इस पर पुलिस टीम गठित कर गोमांस तस्कर की घेराबंदी कर गांव कंचननेर के समीप से गिरफ्तार कर उसके कब्जे से 30 किलो गोमांस व एक बाइक बरामद कर ली गई।

