गिरिराज पूजन:गोवर्धन में धूमधाम से मना गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव, भक्तों ने गायों की पूजा-अर्चना कर मनौती मांगी

गोवर्धन6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोवर्धन: राम जानकी मंदिर गौशाला में गो पूजन करते निर्मोही अखाड़े के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता संत सीताराम दास।
  • गोपाष्टमी को ही गौ चारण लीला करने निकले थे कृष्ण बलराम

(मनीष शर्मा)। भगवान श्री कृष्ण की प्रिय गाय का पूजन कर रविवार को गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव धूमधाम से मनाया गया। संपूर्ण तलहटी में भक्तों ने आश्रमों, गोशालाओ में गायों की पूजा-अर्चना कर मनौती मांगी। गोपाष्टमी के चलते गो गोपाल अन्नकूट महोत्सव का आयोजन भी गिरिराज तलहटी में हुआ।

जतीपुरा परिक्रमा मार्ग स्थित गौरांगी गोशाला में श्री गोरांग चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष गोरांगी दास के सानिध्य में गायों की विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना की गई तथा दाल-गुड़ खिलाया गया। इसके बाद पांच गायों व श्री कृष्ण बलराम स्वरूपों के साथ गो-गिरिराज परिक्रमा लगाई गई।

इसलिए होती है गिरिराज पूजा
राम जानकी मंदिर बल्लो बाबा अखाड़े में निर्मोही अखाड़े के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता संत सीताराम दास के सानिध्य में गो पूजन हुआ। संत सीताराम दास ने बताया कि द्वापर में आज के दिन ही श्री कृष्ण-बलराम गोवंश को लेकर गोचारण लीला करने निकले थे। इसलिए गायों के साथ गिरिराज पूजा होती है।

वहीं हनुमान बाग पर संत सियारामदास महाराज के सानिध्य में गोपूजन भक्तों ने किया। जतीपुरा रोड स्थित वल्लभ गौशाला में गुजरात की श्रद्धालु मंजुला शाह सहित, सैकड़ों भक्तों ने गौ गिरिराज पूजा की। गोवर्धन स्थित शंकराचार्य गोशाला में धूमधाम से गोपाष्टमी का पर्व मनाया गया।

गोवर्धन पुरी पीठाधीश्वर जगद्गुरु शंकराचार्य स्वामी अधोक्षजानंद देवतीर्थ व काशी सुमेरू पीठाधीश्वर जगद्गुरू शंकराचार्य नरेन्द्रानंद सरस्वती के सानिध्य में इस अवसर पर गो रक्षा पर विस्तृत चर्चा भी हुई जगद्गुरु देवतीर्थ ने कहा कि गाय हमारे जीवन से जुड़ी है। उसके दूध से लेकर मूत्र तक का उपयोग किया जा रहा है।

गोमूत्र से बनने वाली दवाइयां बीमारियों को दूर करने के लिए रामबाण मानी जाती हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि गोपाष्टमी के दिन ही भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गोचरण का कार्य प्रारम्भ किया था। ऐसे में हर मनुष्य को आज के दिन गोसेवा की प्रतिज्ञा लेनी चाहिए।

श्याम ढाक गौशाला पर भक्ति सेवा चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के श्रेयस गुजराती, शिशिर गुजराती, गो रक्षक दल के जिलाध्यक्ष ठा. नेत्र राज सिंह, कान्हा कौशिक आदि ने गो पूजा-अर्चना कर गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव मनाया। वहीं राधा कुण्ड परिक्रमा मार्ग स्थित जहाज घर में भक्तों ने गौ गिरिराज अन्नकूट छप्पन भोग महोत्सव का आयोजन किया। कला धारी गोशाला, सूर श्याम गोशाला सहित परिक्रमा मार्ग में विचरण करती मिलीं गायों की भी भक्तों ने पूजा की।

