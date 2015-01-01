पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वसुंधरा राजे का बयान:सरकार कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में नाकाम, प्रदेश में अपराध बढ़ना चिंता की बात : राजे

भरतपुर34 मिनट पहले
सरकार से लोग निराश हैं और अगली सरकार भाजपा की बनेगी

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे सोमवार की देर शाम भरतपुर होते हुए धौलपुर गईं। इस दौरान सारस चौराहा पर पार्टी के पूर्व पदाधिकारियों ने स्वागत किया। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राजे ने कहा कि प्रदेश में अपराध तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं, जो चिंता की बात है। सरकार कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में नाकाम है।

उन्होंने गहलोत सरकार को वादे पूरे नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया। कहा- सरकार से लोग निराश हैं और अगली सरकार भाजपा की बनेगी। इस मौके पर राजे का जोरदार स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर पूर्व सांसद बहादुर सिंह कोली, पूर्व विधायक विजय बंसल आदि मौजूद थे।

