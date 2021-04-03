पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:कामां में 15 मिनट तक पड़े ओले, भरतपुर-बयाना समेत कई जगह बारिश

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दो दिन पहले आए बादल, 6 दौर की बौछारें फसल के लिए संजीवनी
  • रात का तापमान 13 पर पहुंचा, सामान्य से एक डिग्री ज्यादा

राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रेरित चक्रवात बनने के कारण छाए बादल दो दिन पहले ही प्रभावी हो गए। इस कारण गुरुवार को अलसुबह से शाम तक छह बार बौछार आईं। इससे पकने को तैयार खड़ी फसलों को संजीवनी मिल गई है। बूंदाबांदी का दौर 7 फरवरी तक कायम रह सकता है। क्योंकि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अब जम्मू तक प्रभावी हो गया है। इससे तापमान फिर से लुढ़केगा यानी सर्दी फिर से लौटेगी। वैसे गुरुवार को छाये बादलों के कारण रात के तापमान में जबरदस्त उछाल आया है। गुरुवार को रिकार्ड 12 डिग्री की एकाएक बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। यह सामान्य से अधिक है।

यह इस सीजन का एक दिन में सबसे अधिक उठाव है। गुरुवार को रात का तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया, जबकि गत दिवस न्यूनतम तापमान एक डिग्री था। वहीं बादल छाने के कारण दिन के तापमान में कमी आई है। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया, जो गत दिवस से 3 डिग्री कम है। ज्ञात रहे कि दिन में लगातार सात दिन से बढ़ रहे तापमान को गुरुवार को ब्रेक लगा है। तापमान का लगातार बढ़ना फसल के लिए चिंता बढ़ा रहा था।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर 7 फरवरी तक रहेगा। इस दौरान हल्की-फुल्की बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है। इससे नमी बढ़ेगी और कोहरा भी छाएगा। इस कारण तापमान सामान्य से कम रहेगा। गुरुवार को नमी 78 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई, जबकि हवा की गति एक किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा थी।

7 फरवरी तक रहेगा बारिश और बादलों का दौर, पूरे माह सताएगी सर्दी

क्षेत्र मे गुरुवार शाम को मौसम का मिजाज एक बार फिर बदला शाम करीब 7 बजे तेज बारिश के साथ बेर के आकार के ओले गिरे और तेज बारिश का दौर करीब 15 मिनट तक चला। इसके साथ ठिठुरन फिर बढ़ गई। बारिश के साथ ओले गिरने से क्षेत्र में तैयार सरसों की फसल में किसानों के द्वारा नुकसान होना बताया जा रहा है।

क्षेत्र में हुई अचानक ओलावृष्टि से किसानों की सब्जी टमाटर, मिर्च सहित गर्मी के मौसम की जायद की फसल की तैयारी कर रहे किसानों की सब्जियो की बेल नष्ट हो गई। ओलावृष्टि से क्षेत्र के किसानों की चिंता है बढ़ गई है। बयाना में गुरुवार को सुबह से शाम तक रुक-रुक कर तीन चरणों मे हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। इस से मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ गई। वहीं कुम्हेर में भी बारिश हुई। कृषि महाविद्यालय के डीन डॉ उदयभान सिंह ने बताया यह बारिश फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद है।

