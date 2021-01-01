पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:हाथरस, कानपुर, कासगंज और फर्रुखाबाद ट्रेन भी शुरू

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना काल के बाद रेलवे ट्रेनों का संचालन सभी मार्गों पर फिर से शुरू कर रहा है। रेलवे ने हाथरस, कासगंज, फर्रुखाबाद और कानपुर के लिए त्री साप्ताहिक ट्रेन शुरू की है। जानकारी के अनुसार ट्रेन संख्या 09715 जयपुर-गोमती नगर- जयपुर 5 फरवरी से चलेगी। ट्रेन रात 9:05 पर जयपुर से गोमती नगर के लिए रवाना होगी। ट्रेन दौसा, बांदीकुई, खेड़ली, नदबई होते हुए रात 11:50 पर भरतपुर आएगी। यहां से ट्रेन अछनेरा, मथुरा, हाथरस और फर्रुखाबाद, कन्नौज और कानपुर होते हुए गोमतीनगर तक जाएगी। वापसी में ट्रेन संख्या 09716 गोमती नगर से सुबह 7:20 पर चलकर दोपहर 3:40 बजे भरतपुर आएगी।

