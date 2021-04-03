पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाकी शर्मसार:7000 की घूंस लेते जुरहरा थाने का हैड कांस्टेबल पकड़ा

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • चोरों को पकड़ने के लिए मांगे 8000
  • दौसा एसपी व एसडीएम पकड़े गए हैं, इसलिए वहां दी शिकायत

डीजीपी एम एल. लाठर ने बुधवार को ही भरतपुर में पुलिस कर्मियों को नसीहत दी थी कि कुछ बेईमान कर्मियों की वजह से पुलिस की साख पर बट्टा लग रहा है। इसलिए ईमानदार और अनुशासित रहने की जरूरत है। अगले ही दिन यानि गुरुवार को जुरहरा थाने का है़ड कांस्टेबल सोहनलाल 7000 रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए पकड़ा गया।

चोरी के एक नामजद मुकदमे में माल और मुल्जिम दोनों को पकड़ने के लिए उसने जुरहरा के पथवारी निवासी कैलाश यादव से 8000 रुपए की रिश्वत मांगी थी। लेकिन, सौदा 7000 में तय हुआ। रोचक यह है कि पी़ड़ित ने इसकी शिकायत दौसा एसीबी टीम को की थी। क्योंकि वहां हाल ही एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल, एसडीेएम पिंकी मीणा और पुष्कर मित्तल को घूंसखोरी के मामले में पकड़ा गया था।

