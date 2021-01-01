पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन के बाद हेल्थ वर्कर की मौत:ANM ने एक दिन पहले लगवाया था कोरोना का टीका, दूसरे दिन हो गई मौत; परिजन को वैक्सीन के इन्फेक्शन का संदेह

भरतपुर: आरबीएम अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम की कार्रवाई करती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
भरतपुर: आरबीएम अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम की कार्रवाई करती पुलिस।
  • मृृतका जनाना अस्पताल में एएनएम थी, उसे पहले सी डायबिटीज, बीपी और अस्थमा की मरीज थी

कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने वाली एक हेल्थ वर्कर की शनिवार को मौत हो गई। मौत का क्या कारण है, अभी स्पष्ट तौर पर सामने नहीं आया है, लेकिन परिजनों काे वैक्सीन के दुष्प्रभाव का संदेह है। इस हेल्थ वर्कर ने एक दिन पहले राजकीय जनाना अस्पताल के वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर टीका लगवाया था। रात को तबीयत खराब होने पर दूसरे दिन सुबह मौत हो गई।

हालांकि महिला हेल्थ वर्कर पहले से ही डायबिटीज, बीपी, अस्थमा की मरीज थी। परिजन ने शाम को आरबीएम अस्पताल में मृतक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया है और मथुरागेट थाना में मौत के संबंध में जांच कराने के लिए शिकायत दी है।

गीता कालाेनी भरतपुर हाल निवासी 230/132 सैक्टर प्रताप नगर जयपुर निवासी केशव वशिष्ठ ने बताया कि उनकी ताई 57 साल की ज्ञानवती निवासी गीता कालोनी भरतपुर राजकीय जनाना अस्पताल में एएनएम के पद पर पदस्थापित थीं। उन्होंने 29 जनवरी को सुबह करीब 11-11.30 बजे जनाना अस्पताल के वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाया।

उसके बाद वह घर चली गईं और रात को अचानक तबीयत खराब हुई और फिर कुछ आराम मिला। लेकिन, शनिवार सुबह फिर तबीयत खराब होने पर उसे सुबह करीब 8 बजे आरबीएम अस्पताल इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराने लेकर गए, जहां डाक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। फिर उसके शव को घर ले आए।

हम लोग जयपुर से दोपहर बाद भरतपुर पहुंचे, जहां लोगों ने बताया कि ताई ज्ञानवती वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाकर आई थीं। उनका मोबाइल फोन चैक किया तो उसमें वैक्सीन का टीका लगाए जाने का मैसेज था। वह डायबिटीज, हाईपर टेंशन, अस्थमा की मरीज थीं। ऐसी स्थिति में संदेह है कि कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के दुष्प्रभाव से उनकी मृत्यु हुई है।

इस वजह से हम सभी परिजन ने उनके शव को घर से वापस शाम को आरबीएम अस्पताल लाकर पोस्टमार्टम कराने का फैसला लिया है। इसके साथ ही मथुरागेट थाना एसएचओ को तहरीर रिपोर्ट भी दी है, जिसमें मृत्यु के संबंध में जांच कराने के लिए लिखा है। मथुरागेट थाना के हेडकांस्टेबल अवधेश कुमार ने बताया कि परिजन की तहरीर के आधार पर मृतका को पोस्टमार्टम की कार्रवाई की गई है।

रिपोर्ट: आदर्श मधुकर

