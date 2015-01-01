पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वस्त्रदान कार्यक्रम:जब भी अवसर मिले गरीब और जरूरत मंद की हरसंभव सहायता करें : डॉ. असित

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • राजकीय नारी निकेतन एवं शिशु गृह में किया गर्म वस्त्र वितरण

जय श्री बांके बिहारी सेवा समिति के तत्वावधान में बुधवार को वस्त्रदान कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके पर मथुरा बाईपास स्थित राजकीय नारी निकेतन एवं शिशु में आवासरत बच्चों एवं महिलाओं को डॉ. असित श्रीवास्तव बीसीएमओ सेवर के मुख्य आतिथ्य में सर्दी के मौसम को देखते हुए गर्म वस्त्रों का वितरण किया गया।

वस्त्रदान कार्यक्रम में श्री बांके बिहारी समिति के पदाधिकारियों जयप्रकाश गाेयंका, हरगोविंद मिश्रा एवं बाल कल्याण समिति के अध्यक्ष गंगाराम पाराशर ने बच्चों से रूबरू होते हुए उनकी आवश्यकताओं के बारे में जानकारी ली और भरोसा दिलाया कि वे उनका पूरा ख्याल रखेंगे। इस मौके पर डॉ. असित श्रीवास्तव ने अपने दिवंगत दादाजी श्याम लाल पूर्व उपसभापति नगर निगम भरतपुर को याद करते हुए कहा कि लोगों को चाहिए कि वे अपनी जीवन में आने वाले ऐसे अवसरों पर जरूरतमंदों की मदद करें।

स्वास्थ्य मंदिर में जरूरतमंदों को 50 कंबल किए वितरित

विद्या ज्योति संस्था एवं स्वास्थ्य मंदिर की ओर से बुधवार को जरूरत मंद लोगों को समाजसेवी जुगलकिशोर सैनी, कांग्रेस नेता मनोज शर्मा, भरतपुर साइकिल क्लब के अध्यक्ष लोकेश अग्रवाल एवं फैशन डिजाइनर शालिनी तांबी ने कंबल वितरित किए।

कार्यक्रम के संयोजक डॉ. वीरेंद्र अग्रवाल ने बताया कि विद्या ज्योति संस्था और स्वास्थ्य मंदिर की ओर से शहर के स्लम एरिया का सर्वे कराया गया है, जिसमें ऐसे परिवारों को चिह्नित किया गया है, जिन्हें सर्दी के मौसम में कंबल एवं गद्दों की जरूरत है। ऐसे सभी परिवारों को पहले चरण में कंबल वितरित किए जा रहे हैं। इस मौके पर उन्होंने खिलता बचपन कार्यक्रम की भी जानकारी दी।

