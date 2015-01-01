पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेमा मालिनी ने दिलवाया रिक्शा:15 साल बाद दिव्यांग दंपती ने गधा बग्गी को किया अलविदा, अब इलेक्ट्रिक रिक्शे में चलेंगे

गोवर्धन19 मिनट पहले
गोवर्धन। दिव्यांग दंपती को मिला इलेक्ट्रिक रिक्शा। रिक्शे में सवार माया और साथ में प्रशासन के अधिकारी तथा भाजपा नेता।
  • दिव्यांग दंपती ने एकसीटर रिक्शे को लेने से कर दिया था इनकार, प्रशासन करवा रहा टूसीटर

(मनीष शर्मा)। मथुरा जिले में दिव्यांग दंपती डेढ़ दशक बाद अपनी गधा बग्गी को अलविदा कहकर अब इलेक्ट्रिक रिक्शा में सवारी करेगा। पति-पत्नी गधा बग्गी से रोजमर्रा के काम-काज कर अपना पालन पोषण कर रहे थे। लेकिन इलेक्ट्रिक रिक्शे में दोनों का साथ छूटने का डर था इसलिए यह बदलाव इतनी आसानी से नहीं आया।

गोवर्धन निवासी बन्नो और उसकी पत्नी माया देवी पूर्ण विकलांग हैं। आर्थिक अभाव के चलते बन्नो ने तांगे की तरह एक गधा गाड़ी बनवा रखी थी जिसमें वे माया के साथ चलते हैं। करीब 15 वर्ष से यह सिलसिला चल रहा था। कुछ माह पहले महीने पहले बन्नो अपनी पेंशन के लिए अधिकारियों के समक्ष ब्लॉक कार्यालय पहुंचे।

भाजपा नेता ज्ञानेंद्र राणा और उपजिलाधिकारी राहुल यादव माया को रिक्शे के बारे में बताते हुए।
उपजिलाधिकारी राहुल यादव ने उन्हें सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ लेकर इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ी देने की बात कही। उपजिलाधिकारी राहुल यादव ने शुक्रवार को उन्हें तहसील बुलवाकर सांसद निधि से इलेक्ट्रिक रिक्शा स्वीकृत करवाकर सौंपा तो बन्नो ने रिक्शा देखकर इसे लेने से इनकार कर दिया। उसने कहा, पत्नी के बिना मैं नहीं चल सकता। लोगों ने बन्नो को काफी समझाने का प्रयास किया कि रिक्शा सिर्फ एक सीटर आता है। परंतु बन्नो ने किसी की नहीं सुनी और रिक्शा लेने से मना कर दिया।

जीवनभर पत्नी के साथ चला इस रिक्शे की खातिर साथ कैसे छोड़ दूं
बन्नो ने कहा, मैं जीवनभर अपनी पत्नी के साथ गधा बग्गी में बैठे हैं लेकिन यह इलेक्ट्रिक रिक्शा एक सीटर है। इसमें मैं अकेला बैठूंगा तो पत्नी का साथ छूट जाएगा। इस पर एसडीएम ने अपने निजी खर्च पर मिस्त्री बुलवाकर उनके स्कूटर में अलग से सीट लगवाने की बात कही। मिस्त्री को बुलवाया गया और उसने इसी सीट को बढ़ाने की बात कही। जिसमें दोनों आराम से बैठ सकें। तब जाकर बन्नो ने रिक्शा लिया और रिक्शा मिस्त्री तक पहुंचा।

सांसद हेमा मालिनी से बात कर धन्यवाद दिया
एसडीएम राहुल यादव ने बताया कि दिव्यांग दंपती को इलेक्ट्रिक रिक्शा सौंपा गया है। दंपति के प्यार को देखकर उन्होंने इसमें अतिरिक्त सीट लगवाई है, जिसका खर्चा वह खुद वहन करेंगे। रिक्शा देने के बाद भाजपा नेता ज्ञानेंद्र राणा ने सांसद हेमा मालिनी से उनकी बात कराई तो बन्नो ने उनको धन्यवाद देते हुए आभार प्रकट किया।

