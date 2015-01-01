पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म-समाज:सूर्य, चंद्र व केतु का पंचग्रही योग दिखाई नहीं देने से सूर्यग्रहण के सूतक नहीं लगेंगे

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवती अमावस्या और खंडग्रास सूर्यग्रहण कल

सोमवार 14 दिसंबर को अमावस्या तिथि होने के कारण सोमवती अमावस्या का योग बन रहा है। इस दिन सूर्य, चंद्र, बुध, शुक्र, केतु का मिलन होने से पंचग्रही योग बन रहा है। इस अमावस्या को देव एवं पितृ दोनों की ही पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए श्रेष्ठ माना गया है। इस दिन खंडग्रास सूर्य ग्रहण भी घटित हो रहा है, लेकिन यह ग्रहण दक्षिणी अमेरिका में ब्राजील के दक्षिण, साउथ अफ्रीका के दक्षिण छोर तथा अंटाकर्टिका महाद्वीप के उत्तरी भाग पर ही होगा। भारत में यह ग्रहण दिखाई नहीं देगा। जिसके कारण इस ग्रहण का धार्मिक दृष्टि से भारत में कोई प्रभाव नहीं होगा। ग्रहण में किसी भी प्रकार का नियम, सूतक भारत में मान्य नहीं होगा।

ज्योतिषी मनोज भारद्वाज के अनुसार सोमवती अमावस्या के दिन सूर्य, चंद्र, बुध, शुक्र, केतु एक साथ होने के कारण पंचग्रही योग बन रहा है। राहु-केतु के घेरे में सभी ग्रह होने के कारण आंशिक कालसर्प दोष की उत्पत्ति हो रही है। इस पंचग्रही योग में पितृदोष की शांति एवं भगवत आराधना करना श्रेष्ठ फलदायक है।

अमावस्या तिथि रविवार रात 12.44 बजे से हो जाएगा यह तिथि सोमवार को रात 9.46 बजे तक रहेगी। अमावस्या तिथि सोमवार के दिन होने के कारण सोमवती अमावस्या के नाम से जानी जाती है। शास्त्रों में इसका फल पुष्कर योग के बराबर माना गया है। भारत के बाहर खंडग्रास सूर्य ग्रहण भारतीय समय से शाम 7.54 बजे से प्रारंभ होगा, एवं मोक्ष रात्रि 12.23 बजे होगा। भारत में दृश्य न होने के कारण पूजा-पाठ या अन्य धार्मिक गतिविधियों में इस का सूतक मान्य नहीं होगा।
पीपल और बरगद को जल चढ़ाएं, तुलसी को पूजे

सोमवती अमावस्या को भगवान भोलेनाथ की पूजा-अर्चना करना एवं पीपल या तुलसी की 108 परिक्रमा करने से दीर्घायु, स्वास्थ्य लाभ, दाम्पत्य शुभता, संतान सुख, पितृदोष से मुक्ति आदि प्रकार के शुभ फल प्राप्त होते हैं। इस दिन किया गया दान-पुण्य, रुद्राभिषेक, मंत्रजाप शीघ्र अनंत गुना फल प्राप्ति कराता है। पितृदोष शांति के लिए सोमवती अमावस्या विशेष शुभ मानी गई है।

किसी भी जातक की पत्रिका में पितृदोष है या उसे पितृ परेशान कर रहे हैं, घर में किसी की पूर्व में अकाल मृत्यु हुई है ऐसे लोगों काे पितरों की प्रसन्नता के लिए वैदिक विधि-विधान से पितरों को गंगास्नान कराना एवं स्वयं गंगास्नान करना, पिंडदान करना, गीता का पाठ पितृदोष शांति के निमित्त करना विशेष शुभ फलप्रद रहता है। ऐसा करते ही पितरों की कृपा प्राप्त होने लगती है। अमर सुहाग की कामना के लिए स्त्रियां तुलसी के पेड़ की पूजा एवं 108 परिक्रमा भी करती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें