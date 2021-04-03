पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेना:भरतपुर में अब ब्रिगेड हैड क्वार्टर की स्थापना से तीन कैंटीन और पॉली क्लिनिक की सुविधा बढ़ी

भरतपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डैमो पिक। - Dainik Bhaskar
डैमो पिक।
  • भरतपुर/ धौलपुर के 12 हजार पूर्व सैनिकों को सहूलियत मिली

भरतपुर में अब सेना का ब्रिगेड हैड क्वार्टर स्थापित हो गया है। इससे कैंटीन की संख्या 3 हो गई है तथा पॉली क्लिनिक में भी सुविधाओं का इजाफा हुआ है। अभी तक भरतपुर में सेना की केवल एक यूनिट थी, जिससे पूर्व सैनिकों को एक ही कैंटीन से काम चलाना पड़ता था।

नई व्यवस्थाओं से पूर्व सैनिकों को लाभ हुआ है। उल्लेखनीय है कि भरतपुर/ धौलपुर में प्रदेश में सीकर/ झुंझूनूं और अलवर के बाद सबसे अधिक रिटायर्ड सैनिक हैं। भरतपुर में करीब 11 हजार तथा धौलपुर में करीब एक हजार पूर्व सैनिक हैं। जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी कर्नल केवीएस ठेनुआ ने बताया कि भरतपुर में हाल ही एयर डिफेंस का ब्रिगेड हैड क्वार्टर स्थापित हुआ है जिसकी कमान ब्रिगेडियर महाजन के पास है।

इसमें एक यूनिट और एक हैड क्वार्टर स्टाफ आया है। साथ ही एक यूनिट यहां पहले से है। सामान्तया एक ब्रिगेड में तीन यूनिट होती हैं। एक यूनिट में करीब 800 जवान होते हैं। इसके अलावा हैड क्वार्टर स्टाफ में करीब 250 जवान होते हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि भरतपुर में अभी तक सेवर फोर्ट में एक यूनिट थी। इसके अलावा कंजौली में आयुध डिपो है।

सामान की किल्लत खत्म
ब्रिगेड हैड क्वार्टर आने से भरतपुर में सीडीएस कैंटीन की संख्या तीन हो गई है। जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी कार्यालय ने भरतपुर और धौलपुर जिले के पूर्व सैनिकों को तीन हिस्सों में बांट दिया है। इससे अब कैंटीन में सामान की उपलब्धता सहज हो गई है।

इससे समय की भी बचत होती है। साथ ही सामान शॉर्ट होने की शिकायतों का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता। इसके अलावा ऑन डिमांड फोन की भी सुविधा है। यानी कोई बड़ा व्हीकल अथवा कोई इलेक्ट्रिक आइटम जो कैंटीन में नहीं है, लेकिन डिमांड पर मंगाया जा सकता है।

इसके अलावा ब्रिगेड हैड क्वार्टर आने से एक्स सर्विस कंट्रीब्यूशन हेल्थ स्कीम के तहत पाली क्लिनिक की सुविधा का भी विस्तार होगा। जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी कर्नल केवीएस ठेनुआ ने बताया कि ब्रिगेड हैड क्वार्टर पर फाइनेंस और डिसीजन पॉवर अधिक होती हैं। इसलिए दवाओं और उपकरणों की उपलब्धता सहित सैनिकों और पूर्व सैनिकों के हित में ज्यादा और जल्दी निर्णय लिए जा सकते हैं। इसलिए मिलिट्री स्टेशन बनने से भूतपूर्व सैनिकों को काफी लाभ हुआ है।

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें