हादसा:आईओसी की पाइप लाइन में तेल रिसाव के बाद आग, प्रशासन में हड़कंप

रारहएक घंटा पहले
आग पर काबू पाते दमकल कर्मी व डिपो कर्मी।
  • मॉकड्रिल-पेट्रोलिंग गार्ड ने घटना की सूचना भरतपुर मुख्यालय दी, जिला मुख्यालय से बचाव टीम मौके पर पहुंची

गांव मौरोली कलां के समीप आइओसी की पाइप लाइन में तेल रिसाव होने से लगी आग की सूचना से प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंच कर प्रशासन ने पूरी मुस्तैदी दिखाई। सूचना पर फायर बिग्रेड, जिला अस्पताल से चिकित्सक के साथ एम्बुलेंस, एसडीएम भरतपुर, तहसीलदार, थाना उद्योग नगर प्रभारी मय जाब्ता व अन्य अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। लेकिन मॉक ड्रिल की जानकारी मिलने पर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने राहत की सांस ली।

आईओसी के सीनियर ऑपरेशन प्रबंधक कमल किशोर मीना ने बताया कि पेट्रोलिंग गार्ड द्वारा गांव मोरोली कलां के समीप लाइन से तेल के रिसाव व आस-पास तेल के दाग मिलने व आग लगने की प्रथम सूचना भरतपुर स्थित मुख्यालय को दी गई। जहां भरतपुर से टीम गांव मोरोली कलां के समीप स्थित मौके पर पहुंची।

इसके पश्चात डिस्ट्रिक कंट्रोल रूम भरतपुर को तेल रिसाव और तेल के दाग मिलने आग लगने की संभावना जताकर प्रशासन को भेजने की बात कही। जहां से इसकी सूचना पर फायर बिग्रेड, जिला अस्पताल से एम्बुलेंस, एसडीम संजय गोयल, तहसीलदार अशोक मित्तल, थाना उद्योग नगर प्रभारी चंद प्रकाश चौधरी मय जाब्ता व सीओएम मथुरा श्रीष कुमार वर्मा, वरिष्ठ टर्मिनल मैनेजर रोहित माहेश्वरी, वीपीसीएल डिपो प्रबंधक वरूण देव सहित आइओसी पाइप लाइन के अधिकारी संजय जैन, गणेश नारायण शर्मा व कमल कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे।

मौके पर पहुंच मॉक ड्रिल की जानकारी मिलने पर अधिकारियों ने राहत की सांस ली। इस बीच मौके पर पहुंची फायर बिग्रेड द्वारा आग बुझाने, अस्पताल से आई एम्बुलेंस द्वारा घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने सहित अन्य आवश्यक सेवाओं का रिहर्सल किया गया।

मोरोली कलां के समीप आइओसी पाइप लाइन पर किए गए मॉक ड्रिल के बाद आइओसी दल द्वारा पाइपलाइन सेफ्टी तथा कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव के लिए निर्देश देकर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। एसडीएम संजय गोयल ने कहा कि आईओसी के अधिकारी लाइन व उसके आस-पास रहने वाले लोगो को इससे होने वाले दुष्प्रभाव को लेकर जागरूक करें।

जिससे काफी हद तक इससे होने वाली हादसे की संभावना को रोका जा सके। साथ ही पाइप लाइन के समीप होने वाली किसी भी संदिग्ध लोगो के बारे में पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दें।इस दौरान कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को फैलने से बचाने के लिए मास्क का उपयोग करने, एक-दूसरे से दूरी बनाने के साथ सावधानी ही कोरोना से बचाव है।

