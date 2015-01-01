पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर में जलपुरुष राजेन्द्र सिंह:बोले- पहला उद्देश्य जल साक्षरता करके नैतिकता और न्याय चेतना द्वारा जल का सामुदायिक अधिकार दिलाना

भरतपुर18 मिनट पहले
जलपुरुष राजेन्द्र के नेतृत्व में एक यात्रा निकली गई।

शहर में तीन दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय जल अधिकार मंथन चल रहा है। जिसका शुभारंभ पूर्व न्यायाधीश अंबादास जोशी, जलपुरुष राजेंद्र सिंह जी, मराठी अभिनेता चिन्मय उदगिरकर, तरुण भारत संघ निदेशक मौलिक सिसोदिया, राजेश पंडित, संजय राणा आदि ने दीप प्रज्वलित कर शुभारंभ किया।

पहले सत्र में जलपुरुष राजेन्द्र सिंह ने अपनी साढ़े पांच साल तक चली 'विस्थापन के विश्व युद्ध से बचाव हेतु नैतिकता न्याय विश्व शांति के लिए जल साक्षरता यात्रा' के प्रथम चरण समापन पर अपने अनुभव साझा किए। उन्होंने कहा कि उनका पहला उद्देश्य जल साक्षरता करके नैतिकता और न्याय चेतना द्वारा जल का सामुदायिक अधिकार दिलाना है। दूसरा उद्देश्य जल संरक्षण संवर्द्धन से जल कम्पनियां की बाजार व्यवस्था को तोड़कर सामुदायिक जल प्रबंधन की विकेंद्रित व्यवस्था कायम करना। तीसरा उद्देश्य जल को समझने सहेजने और समझाने वालो का वैश्विक जल संगठन निर्माण करना। चौथा उद्देश्य विश्व मे बढ़ते शहरीकरण को कम करना। पांचवा उद्देश्य वैश्विक जलवायु परिवर्तन को रोकने वाली वैश्विक स्तर पर जलवायु परिवर्तन अनुकूलन और उन्मूलन की नीति बनवाना और लागू कराना था। इसके तुरंत बाद इस यात्रा के अनुभव पर जलपुरुष राजेन्द्र जी द्वारा लिखित पुस्तक 'विस्थापन मुक्त दुनिया में सनातन शांति संभव है' का विमोचन किया गया।

दूसरे सत्र में सभी के अपना अपना परिचय के साथ साथ अपने अपने अनुभव रखे। पर्यावरण विद्व संजय राणा ने कहा कि समाज ने जब से धन को महत्व दिया है, तब से प्रकृति का दोहन बढ़ गया है। प्रकृति जो जीवन देती है ,वह व्यापार का केंद्र नहीं हो सकती। महाराष्ट्र से आए राजेश पंडित ने कहा कि दक्षिण की गंगा कही जाने वाली गोदावरी के पुनर्जीवन के लिए प्रयासरत हैं, जिसमे वे सरकार के गलत फैसलों के खिलाफ कोर्ट में भी जुंग लड़ रहे हैं ।

पूर्व न्यायधीश अंबादास जोशी जी ने कहा कि नदियों से सभ्यताएं जुड़ी है, यदि नदियां समाप्त हुई तो सभ्यता भी नष्ट होगी। हम सभी जल संरक्षण के काम में लगना चाहिए। म

