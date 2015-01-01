पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर-धौलपुर जाट आरक्षण मामला:कोरोना के चलते जाट महापंचायतों की जगह होंगी नुक्कड़ सभाएं, आंदोलन की तारीख भी 5 दिन आगे बढ़ी

भरतपुर धौलपुर जाट आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक नेम सिंह फौजदार ने पूरे मामले की जानकारी दी।

भरतपुर धौलपुर जाट आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक नेम सिंह फौजदार ने ओबीसी वर्ग में केंद्र में भरतपुर-धौलपुर के जाटों को आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर होने वाली महापंचायत को 5 दिन आगे बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया गया। पूरे मामले पर बोलते हुए उन्होंने कहा की इन दिनों प्रदेश में कोरोना महामारी के मामले ज्यादा बढ़ रहे हैं। जिसके चलते सरकार व जिला प्रशासन ने धारा 144 लागू कर दी है। जाट समाज भी कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए सरकार के साथ है। इसलिए समाज के पंच पटेलों की सर्वसम्मति से फैसला लिया गया है की होने वाली जाट महापंचायतों को फिलहाल स्थगित कर दिया गया है। अब महापंचायतों की जगह नुक्कड़ सभाएं आयोजित की जाएंगी।

फौजदार ने कहा की गांव पथेना में 18 नवंबर को आयोजित हुई जाट आरक्षण महापंचायत में सरकार को 15 दिन का समय दिया था। कोरोना की वजह से जाट समाज सरकार को 20 दिन का समय देते है। यदि सरकार ने जाटों कि मांग पूरी नहीं की तो 20 दिनों के अंदर जाट समाज आंदोलन का बिगुल बजा देगा।

ओबीसी वर्ग में आरक्षण दिलाने के लिए सिफारिश चिट्ठी केंद्र को भेजने की अपील
जाट नेताओं ने धौलपुर-करौली से भाजपा सांसद डॉ मनोज राजोरिया ने विगत दिन मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को पत्र लिखकर दोनों जिलों के जाटों को केंद्र में ओबीसी वर्ग में आरक्षण दिलाने के लिए सिफारिश चिट्ठी केंद्र को भेजने की अपील की है। साथ ही कुम्हेर डीग से कांग्रेस विधायक व पूर्व केबिनेट मंत्री विश्वेन्द्र सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से जयपुर में मिलकर दोनों जिलों के जाटों को केंद्र में आरक्षण दिलाने के लिए सिफारिश चिट्ठी भिजवाने की अपील की है।

प्रदेश के सभी 24 सांसद साथ आए
फौजदार ने कहा की आंदोलन की घोषणा की जा चुकी है और आंदोलन बड़े स्तर पर किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जाट समाज धौलपुर करौली से भाजपा सांसद डॉ मनोज राजोरिया का शुक्रिया अदा करता है की उन्होंने दोनों जिलों के जाटों को आरक्षण के लिए मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखा है लेकिन हमारी मांग है की प्रदेश के सभी 24 सांसद भी जाटों के आरक्षण के पक्ष में आए।

