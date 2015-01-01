पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जंफर डालकर घर या दुकानों की सजावट की तो होगी जेल

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
इस बार अगर बिजली लाइनों पर जंफर डालकर घर और दुकानों में सजावट की तो जेल जाना पड़ सकता है। क्योंकि भरतपुर इलेक्ट्रिसिटी सर्विसेज लिमिटेड (बीईएसएल) ने इसके लिए विशेष निगरानी दल बनाए हैं। साथ ही लोगों से दीपावली मनाते समय विशेष सावधानी बरतने की भी अपील की है।

कंपनी का कहना है कि हालांकि इस बार सरकार ने आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगा दी है। फिर भी ट्रांसफॉर्मरों और बिजली लाइनों के नीचे पटाखे चलाने से बचें। साफ-सफाई और रंगाई-पुताई के दौरान घर-दुकान के पास से गुजर रही बिजली लाइनों और आसपास रखे ट्रांसफॉर्मरों से दूरी बनाकर रखें।

बीईएसएल के सीओओ जयंत राय चौधरी ने बताया कि अगर कोई व्यक्ति अथवा दुकानदार चोरी की बिजली से घर-मकान की सजावट करते हुए पकड़ा गया तो उसके खिलाफ विद्युत अधिनियम 2003 के तहत कार्रवाई होगी। इसमें उसे जेल भी जाना पड़ सकता है। इसलिए अपने अधिकृत बिजली कनेक्शन से ही सजावट करना बेहतर है।

