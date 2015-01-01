पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर पालिका चुनाव:बयाना के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के बूथ पर दो प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के बीच चले लात-घूंसे

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नदबई. नगर पालिका चुनाव के लिए एक बूथ पर वोट डालने पहुंची दुल्हन।
  • रिकार्ड 85 फीसदी मतदान, मतगणना कल, निर्दलीय बनाएंगे भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बोर्ड, बाड़ेबंदी हुई शुरू
  • 13 दिसंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से होगी मतगणना
  • जिले की 8 नगर पालिकाओं के 251 वार्डों से चुनाव लड़ने वाले 1181 उम्मीदवारों का चुनाव परिणाम दोपहर करीब 12 बजे आने की संभावना

शुक्रवार को जिले की 8 नगर पालिकाओं में चुनाव हुआ, जिसमें रिकार्ड 84.98 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। यह अब तक की रिकार्ड वोटिंग है। पिछले साल से यह 1.29 प्रतिशत अधिक है। मतगणना 13 दिसंबर सोमवार को होगी जिसमें जिले की 255 में से 251 वार्डों में हुए चुनाव में 1181 उम्मीदवारों का फैसला होगा।

निर्दलीयों की संख्या 971 है इसलिए इनका दबदबा रहेगा, लेकिन निर्दलीय ही भाजपा और कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाएंगे। बीजेपी के सिंबल पर 134 और कांग्रेस के सिंबल पर 67 उम्मीदवार ही मैदान में है। कहीं विवाद होने पर ही निर्दलीय के खाते में सत्ता की बागडोर आएगी। इसलिए किंग मेकर की भूमिका में जुटे भाजपा/कांग्रेस के लीडर सक्रिय हो गए हैं और जीत सकने वाले निर्दलीयों की बाड़ेबंदी प्रारंभ हो गई है।

शुक्रवार की शाम 4.15 बजे बयाना में एसडीएम कार्यालय के ठीक बगल में स्थित राउमावि बूथ पर चलती वोटिंग के दौरान चेयरमैन पद के दावेदार के समर्थक वार्ड 4 के प्रत्याशी रमेश महावर व वार्ड 5 के प्रत्याशी बिजेन्द्र कोली को कार में बिठाकर ले गए। 2400 जवान तैनात थे। मतगणना सुबह 8 बजे से हाेगी। चुनाव परिणाम दोपहर करीब 12 बजे तक आने की संभावना है।

कहां कितने प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान
नाम कुल वोट डले वोट प्रतिशत
कामां 24793 20793 83.87
नगर 17670 15959 90.32
डीग 29316 23885 81.47
कुम्हेर 16902 14845 87.83
नदबई 16973 14611 86.08
वैर 13138 11550 87.91
बयाना 27662 23049 83.32
भुसावर 14033 11696 83.35
कुल 160487 136388 84.98

वर्ष 2015 की ये है स्थिति
नपा भाजपा कांग्रेस निर्दलीय
वैर 03 00 17
बयाना 10 02 13
भुसावर 01 01 18
डीग 15 01 14
नगर 08 01 16
नदबई 09 00 16
कामां 08 00 17
कुम्हेर 05 06 09
स्रोत : जिला प्रशासन के अनुसार

निर्दलियों के हाथों रहेगी सत्ता की चाबी
इस बार भी सत्ता की चाबी निर्दलीयों के हाथ रहेगी। क्योंकि आठाें नगर पालिकाओं में शुक्रवार को हुए मतदान में मतदाताओं का रुझान पार्टियों के बजाए निर्दलीयों की तरफ अधिक दिखाई दिया। भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता फीडबैक जुटा रहे हैं। पहले टॉप थ्री उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट बनाई गई हैं।

जीत सकने वाले उम्मीदवारों के खैरख्वाहों से बातचीत प्रारंभ कर दी हैं। आठों नगर पालिकाओं में 255 वार्ड है जिसमें डीग में दो, वैर और नदबई में एक-एक प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुका है। गत चुनाव में आठों नगर पालिका में 190 सीटों में से 188 वार्डों में चुनाव हुआ था। जिसमें 120 पार्षद निर्दलीय चुने गए थे। यानी 75 प्रतिशत सफलता निर्दलीयों को मिली थी।

वैर में ईवीएम खराब होने से रुका मतदान, बाद में बदली
राउमावि के बूथ के बाहर दोपहर 3.30 बजे दो प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के बीच झड़प हो गई। दोनों पक्ष वोटर को अपना बताकर झगड़ पड़े तथा लात-घूंसे चले। बाद में लोगों ने समझाइश की। इधर, वैर में वार्ड 22 के मतदान केन्द्र पर शुरूआत में ही ईवीएम में तकनीकी खराबी आने से ईवीएम बदलनी पड़ी। जिसकी वजह से मतदान शुरू होने में समय लगा।

पुलिस के 2400 जवानों से संभाली सुरक्षा व्यवस्था
करीब 2400 जवान और अधिकारियों ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था संभाली। संवेदनशील और अतिसंवेदनशील मतदान केंद्रों पर हर 10 मिनट में पुलिस पहुंच रही थी। एसपी डा.अमनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि चुनाव के लिए 2400 पुलिसकर्मी लगाए गए थे। इसमें 3 कंपनी आरएसी की तथा होमगार्ड के 150 जवान शामिल थे। वहीं ड्रोन से भी निगरानी की गई थी।

सबसे ज्यादा नगर में और कम डीग में मतदान
कामां - 83.87
नगर - 90.32
डीग - 81.47
कुम्हेर - 87.83
नदबई - 86.08
वैर - 87.91
बयाना - 83.32
भुसावर - 83.35

बीस साल में सबसे अधिक मतदान, पिछले चुनाव से 1.29 प्रतिशत ज्यादा

  • साल 2005 में 83 प्रतिशत
  • साल 2010 में 79.10 प्रतिशत
  • साल 2015 में 83.69 प्रतिशत
  • साल 2020 में 84.98 प्रतिशत

वार्ड 20 में लापरवाही पर नाराज हुए विश्वेंद्र सिंह
कुम्हेर. नगर पालिका के वार्ड 20 में मतदान के दौरान बरती जा रही लापरवाही पर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए डीग-कुम्हेर विधायक विश्वेंद्र सिंह ने मौके पर चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक रामनिवास एवं जिला कलेक्टर डॉ नथमल डिडेल को फोन से अवगत करा कर तुरंत कार्रवाई करने को कहा। इस दौरान विधायक सिंह के पुत्र अनिरुद्ध सिंह भी पहुंच गए। वार्ड 20 में चिकित्साकर्मी द्वारा दिव्यांग को पोलिंग बूथ के अंदर ले जाने पर आपत्ति जताई गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें