गुर्जर आंदोलन का असर:कोटा-निजामुद्दीन रद्द, 9 ट्रेनों के मार्ग बदले

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन की वजह से रेलवे ने कोटा-निजामुद्दीन जनशताब्दी स्पेशल ट्रेन 02059/02060 को रद्द कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही 9 ट्रेनों के रूट बदले गए हैं। वरिष्ठ वाणिज्य प्रबंधक ए.के. पाल ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन और यात्रियों की सुरक्षा को देखते यह निर्णय किया है। अब गाड़ी संख्या 02432 नईदिल्ली-त्रिवेंद्रम स्पेशल मथुरा के रास्ते जाएगी।

गाड़ी संख्या 09026 अमृतसर-बांद्रा स्पेशल भी मथुरा होते हुए चलेगी। गाड़ी संख्या 09038 गोरखपुर-बांद्रा भरतपुर होते हुए बांदीकुई-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर के रास्ते जाएगी। गाड़ी संख्या 02925 बांद्रा टर्निमल-अमृतसर स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस नागदा-संत हिरदारामनगर-बीना होते हुए मथुरा होकर आगे जाएगी।

