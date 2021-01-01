पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेबर रूम प्रभारी महिला को वार्ड प्रभारी बनाया:जनाना अस्पताल के लेबर रूम में फिर पुरुष स्टाफ लगाया

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • जनाना व आरबीएम अस्पताल में महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी होने के बावजूद हॉस्पीटल प्रशासन ने बदली व्यवस्था

राजकीय जनाना अस्पताल के लेबर रूम में महिला स्टाफ को हटाकर पुरुष स्टाफ लगा दिया गया है। इसकी शुरुआत इंचार्ज बनाकर की गई है। लेबर रूम हमेशा भ्रष्टाचार व अनियमितताओं के चलते चर्चाओं में रहता था, जिसमें कुछ स्टाफ वर्सेषों से जमा हुआ था।

कई बार तत्कालीन जिला कलेक्टर सहित अन्य प्रशासनिक व विभागीय अधिकारियों ने भी पुरुष स्टाफ के लगाए जाने पर आपत्ति जताई थी। जैसे ही लेबर रूम में सालों से जमे हुए स्टाफ को हटाया गया, यहां भ्रष्टाचार पर अंकुश तो लगा ही साथ ही व्यवस्थाओं में भी सुधार आया।

लेबर रूम में प्रसव भी बढ़े। उसके बाद अब फिर महिला स्टाफ को हटाकर पुरुषों को लगाने की शुरुआत हो गई है। यहां हाल ही में पहले महिला नर्सिंग इंचार्ज फस्ट ग्रेड को हटाकर उसके स्थान पर फस्ट ग्रेड पुरुष नर्सिंग को लगाया गया है, जबकि जनाना अस्पताल में ही फस्ट ग्रेड की 5 महिला नर्सिंग स्टाफ अनीता चाहर, रश्मि गुप्ता, शीला चाहर, अनीता शर्मा, हृदेश मौजूद हैं।

इतना ही नहीं आरबीएम अस्पताल में भी फस्ट ग्रेड की महिला नर्सिंग स्टाफ मौजूद हैं, उन्हें भी यहां लगाया जा सकता है। परंतु महिला नर्सिंग स्टाफ को दरकिनार करके पुरुष स्टाफ को लगाया जाना फिर से चर्चाओं में आ गया है। खास बात ये है कि जो महिला स्टाफ पिछले करीब 2 साल से लेबर रूम के प्रभारी कार्य कर रही थी, वह अब अस्पताल प्रशासन को असक्षम नजर आया और उसकी को दूसरे वार्ड का प्रभारी बना दिया।

लेबर रूम की नियमित मॉनीटरिंग हरभान करेंगे
लेबर रूम की नई व्यवस्था में अब नियमित मॉनीटरिंग व सुपरविजन हरभान सिंह नर्सिंग कर्मी ग्रेड फस्ट करेंगे। इसके अलावा लेबर रूम के प्रभारी उमेश चंद शर्मा नर्सिंग कर्मी ग्रेड फस्ट रहेंगे और यहां कार्यरत लेबर रूम प्रभारी अनीता शर्मा को लेबर रूप प्रभारी से हटाकर एएनसी सैकंड का प्रभारी नियुक्त किया है।
प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था ही देखेंगेे: डाॅ. रूपेंद्र झा

  • लेबर रूम में महिला प्रभारी से व्यवस्था नहीं संभल रही थीं, इस वजह से एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव व्यवस्था के लिए लगाया गया है। भले ही वह लेबर रूम परिसर में कार्य करेगा, लेकिन उसे डिलीवरी कार्य से दूर रखा जाएगा और सिर्फ रिपोर्टिंग व देख-रेख की जिम्मेदारी रहेगी। बाकी स्टाफ अभी महिला ही लगा है। - डाॅ. रूपेंद्र झा, प्रभारी, राजकीय जनाना अस्पताल
