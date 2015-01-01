पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-कर्म:अगले साल भी आधा अप्रैल निकलने के बाद शुरू होंगी शादियां, जनवरी से मार्च तक एक ही मुहूर्त

  • इस महीने सिर्फ 2 मुहूर्त हैं, जबकि अगले साल मई में सर्वाधिक 15 होंगे

बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन से विवाह और दूसरे मांगलिक कामों का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाता है। चूंकि इस एकादशी को अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है, इसलिए जिलेभर में 1200 से अधिक शादियां होने की उम्मीद है। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. राम भरोसी के मुताबिक, नवंबर में विवाह के लिए देवउठनी एकादशी को मिलाकर सिर्फ दो ही मुहूर्त है।

जबकि, दिसंबर में 5 विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। 11 दिसंबर साल का आखिरी मुहूर्त होगा। वहीं, अगले साल भी विवाह की धूम आधा अप्रैल गुजरने के बाद ही होगी। क्योंकि, जनवरी से मार्च 2021 तक विवाह का सिर्फ एक ही मुहूर्त है, वह भी 18 जनवरी को। इसके बाद सीधे 22 अप्रैल से शुभ दिन शुरू होंगे।

तुलसी विवाह वाला दिन शुभः देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालि ग्राम विवाह की परंपरा है। इसलिए इस दिन को विवाह के लिए शुभ माना जाता है। मान्यता है कि इस दिन किया गया विवाह कभी नहीं टूटता और दांपत्य सुख भी हमेशा बना रहता है। इसके अलावा अक्षय तृतीया और वसंत पंचमी को भी अबूझ मुहूर्त मानते हुए शादियां की जाती हैं।
वर्ष 2020 में थे 49 मुहूर्त, लेकिन 26 दिन ही हो पाए विवाह
इस साल जनवरी से मार्च तक होली से पहले 19 ही मुहूर्त थे। फिर 15 मार्च से मल मास शुरू हो गया, इसके बाद कोरोना के चलते लॉक डाउन में अप्रैल से जून तक 23 मुहूर्त निकल गए। फिर चातुर्मास के दौरान जुलाई से 24 नवंबर तक विवाह नहीं हो पाए। अब देवउठनी एकादशी से 11 दिसंबर तक कुल 7 ही दिन विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे।

वर्ष 2021 में सिर्फ 51 मुहूर्त; वर्ष 2021 में विवाह के लिए सिर्फ 51 दिन रहेंगे। 18 जनवरी को पहला मुहूर्त रहेगा। इसके बाद बृहस्पति और शुक्र ग्रह के कारण साल के शुरुआती महीनों में विवाह नहीं हो पाएंगे। मकर संक्रांति के बाद 19 जनवरी से 16 फरवरी तक गुरु तारा अस्त रहेगा। फिर 16 फरवरी से ही शुक्र तारा 17 अप्रैल तक अस्त रहेगा।

इस कारण विवाह का दूसरा मुहूर्त 22 अप्रैल को है। इसके बाद देवशयन से पहले यानी 15 जुलाई तक 37 दिन विवाह के मुहूर्त है। वहीं, 15 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से 13 दिसंबर तक विवाह के लिए 13 दिन रहेंगे।

