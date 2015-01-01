पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10 बेटियों का सामूहिक विवाह कल:वर-वधु और चार रिश्तेदारों को प्रवेश, दावत टिफिन में, कन्यादान में पैर छूने पर रोक

भरतपुर25 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। पिछले साल हुए सामूहिक विवाह में आशीर्वाद देते अतिथि।
  • जयश्री बांके बिहारी सेवा समिति से सीखिए कोरोना काल में कैसे करें विवाह में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन

हाल के शादी सीजन को देखेंगे तो कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसों में अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि हुई है। क्योंकि हम विवाह के उल्लास में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं कर पाए। फलस्वरूप पिछले 16 दिन में प्रतिदिन औसतन 80 केस सामने आए, जो अब तक के सबसे अधिक है। किंतु जयश्री बांके बिहारी सेवा समिति की ओर से 13 दिसंबर को होने जा रहे 10 बेटियों के सामूहिक विवाह समारोह से सीखा जा सकता है कि बड़े आयोजनों में कैसे कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करें।

वर-वधु के दो रिश्तेदारों को ही मिलेगी एंट्री
मसलन, शादी समारोह में वर-वधु के अलावा दो-दो रिश्तेदारों को ही एंट्री दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा दावत का आयोजन नहीं किया जा रहा है। अतिथियों को टिफिन में भोजन मुहैया कराया जाएगा। अन्यथा पिछले पांच साल से समिति 3 से 4 हजार लोगों के लिए दावत का आयोजन करती आ रही है।

भरतपुर। कन्या दान करते समिति संरक्षक जयप्रकाश गोयंका।
भरतपुर। कन्या दान करते समिति संरक्षक जयप्रकाश गोयंका।

समारोह में कन्यादान करने आने वाली महिलाएं इस साल वर-वधु के पैर नहीं छू पाएंगी। उनके उपहार बाहर काउंटर पर ही जमा किए जाएंगे। सभी के लिए मास्क, सैनिटाइजर और सोशल डिस्टेंस अनिवार्य किया गया है। समिति के संरक्षक जयप्रकाश गोयंका ने बताया कि समिति पिछले 8 साल से सामूहिक विवाह समारोह आयोजित करती आ रही है।

145 बेटियों का पाणिग्रहण संस्कार अब तक कराया जा चुका है
अब तक 145 बेटियों का पाणिग्रहण संस्कार कराया जा चुका है। सोमवार को 9 वां सामूहिक विवाह समारोह होगा, जिसमें 10 कन्याओं का विवाह होगा। इस दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन की सख्ती से पालना की जाएगी।

मदद की गुहार लगाती मां को देखा तो लिया बेटियों का विवाह कराने का निर्णय
जयश्री बांके बिहारी सेवा समिति के संरक्षक जयप्रकाश गोयंका ने बताया कि वर्ष 2011 में एक महिला को अपनी बेटी की शादी में लोगों को मदद मांगते देखा तो मन द्रवित हो गया। उस बेटी के पिता नहीं थे। तीन मित्र हर गोविंद मिश्रा, गोपाल गर्ग, अनिल मिश्रा से चर्चा की तो वे भी साथ खड़े हो गए।

एक बेटी के विवाह से प्रारंभ हुआ यह सफर पिछले साल 21 बेटियों के सामूहिक विवाह तक पहुंच गया है। पिछले आठ साल में अब तक 145 बेटियों की शादी कराई जा चुकी है। इस साल भी 54 आवेदन आए थे और 21 बेटियों का विवाह कराने की योजना थी, लेकिन कोरोना काल को देखते हुए 10 बेटियों का ही विवाह कर रहे हैं। ईश्वर ने चाहा और कोरोना वैक्सीन आ गई तो अप्रैल में एक और सामूहिक विवाह का आयोजन करेंगे। समिति में अब 74 सदस्य हैं।

(रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण)

