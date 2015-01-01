पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध संबंधों में गई जान:मथुरा के गैस्ट हाउस में मारा गया युवक अलवर का हारून निकला, विधवा से चल रहा था प्रेम प्रसंग

गोवर्धन (मथुरा)24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोवर्धन। यहां गैस्ट हाउस में युवक का शव मिला था। मौके पर पुलिस जांच करते हुए।
  • मृत के भाई ने दर्ज कराया हत्या का केस, पुलिस को युवक की हत्या के आरोप में विधवा की तलाश

गोवर्धन के गैस्ट हाउस में एक दिन पहले बुधवार को मृत मिले युवक की पहचान हो गई है। वह कठूमर, अलवर के गांव तसई का रहने वाला हारून पुत्र करन सिंह था। वहीं हत्या की आरोपी महिला विधवा है। पुलिस जांच में महिला व हारून के बीच प्रेम प्रसंग का मामला सामने आया है। हारून की हत्या की जानकारी पर गुरूवार को उसके भाई रमजान ने प्रेमवती के विरूद्ध गोवर्धन थाने में हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।

थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि गोवर्धन बस स्टैंड के सामने स्थित उर्मिला सेवा सदन में एक व्यक्ति कमरे में नग्न अवस्था में मृत मिला था तथा उसकी साथी महिला फरार हो गई थी। दोनों मंगलवार रात को ही वहां आकर ठहरे थे तथा दोनों ने अपनी पहचान पति-पत्नी के तौर पर बताई थी। दोनों पिछले एक साल में पांच बार यहां आकर रुक रुके थे।

पुलिस आरोपी महिला की तलाश में जुटी
मृतक के भाई रमजान के अनुसार हत्या की आरोपी महिला प्रेमवती विधवा है तथा उसके पति रामप्रसाद की मृत्यु करीब छह वर्ष पूर्व हो चुकी है। उसके भाई को प्रेम जाल में फंसाकर गोवर्धन लाकर प्रेमवती ने हत्या कर दी। पुलिस आरोपी महिला प्रेमवती को गिरफ्तार करने को प्रयास में जुटी है। हत्या के कारण का खुलासा अभी नहीं हो सका है। एएसपी अनिरूद्ध कुमार के अनुसार आरोपी महिला के पकड़े जाने के बाद ही हत्या के कारण का खुलासा हो सकेगा।

(रिपोर्ट: मनीष शर्मा)

