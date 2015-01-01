पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की जांच रिपोर्ट में गड़बड़ी उजागर:मोबाइल पर मैसेज नेगेटिव का, लिस्ट में पॉजिटिव एक ही दिन में कराई दो जांचें भी निकलीं अलग-अलग

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
आरबीएम की कोरोना जांच पर फिर सवाल उठे हैं। गुुरुवार को एक ही मरीज के 1 घंटे में दिए 2 सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट अलग-अलग बताई गईं वहीं, इससे पहले दिए सैंपल में मोबाइल पर रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव बताई जबकि, उसका नाम कोरोना पॉजिटिव लोगों की की लिस्ट में भी था। पीड़ित ने सीएमएचओ व मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसीपल को इसकी शिकायत की है।

फिलहाल वह होम क्वारेंटाइन है। यदुराज नगर निवासी दिनेश कुमार ने 4 दिसंबर को कोरोना जांच आरबीएम अस्पताल में कराई थी। रिपोर्ट 5 दिसंबर को मोबाइल पर आई जिसमें उसे नेगेटिव बताया गया। रात को एएनएम ने फोन करके कहा कि वह पॉजिटिव है। दिनेश हैरत में पड़ गया और उसने एएनएम को बताया कि उसे मोबाइल पर नेगेटिव होने की रिपोर्ट मिली है।

उसने मोबाइल पर आए मैसेज का स्क्रीनशॉट एएनएम और डाॅ. हरीश गर्ग को भेजा। डाक्टर ने उसे होम क्वारेंटाइन रहने और दुबारा जांच कराने को कहा। दिनेश अगले दिन सुबह आरबीएम अस्पताल पहुंचा और लैब की रिपोर्ट का प्रिंट निकलवाया तो उसमें रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव थी। बात यहीं खत्म नहीं हुई पता चला कि मेडिकल काॅलेज ने कोरोना संक्रमितों की लिस्ट जारी की उसमें उसका नाम 18 वें नम्बर पर था।

दिनेश ने 10 दिसंबर को पहले आरबीएम अस्पताल में सैंपल दिया और एक घंटे बाद ही दूसरी जगह सैम्पलिंग कराई। इन दोनों सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट उसके मोबाइल पर मिली जिसमें एक रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव व दूसरी पॉजीटिव है। ऐसे में वह 4 दिसंबर से ही होम क्वारेंटाइन है, लेकिन पूर्व की एवं बाद की दोनों रिपोर्ट में विरोधाभास होने से असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है कि किस रिपोर्ट को सही माना जाए या किसको गलत माना जाए।

मेडिकल काॅलेज की लैब से जारी रिपोर्ट की जांच कराएंगे : सीएमएचओ
^मेडिकल कालेज की लैब में कोरोना जांच होती है, जिसमें गड़बड़ी के कोई चांस नहीं हैं फिर भी कोई गड़बड़ी की शिकायत है तो मेडिकल कालेज की आरटीपीसीआर लैब से जारी कोरोना रिपोर्ट के संबंध में जांच करा ली जाएगी।
-डा. लक्ष्मण सिंह, सीएमएचओ

