परदेसी पक्षियों का होने लगा जमावड़ा:साइबेरिया की हाड़ जमा देने वाली सर्दी के बचने के लिए भरतपुर के घना में आए ग्रे लेग गूज, साइबेरिया में माइनस 11 और भरतपुर में 13.7 डिग्री तापमान

भरतपुर28 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। सात हजार किलोमीटर की यात्रा तय कर साइबेरिया से केवलादेव आए ग्रे लेग गूज। ये मार्च तक यहीं रुकेंगे।
  • 7 हजार किलोमीटर का सफर कर आने लगे परिंदे, मार्च तक यहीं रहेंगे

(प्रमोद कल्याण)। जीवन में सुरक्षा, शांति और भोजन कितना जरूरी है इसे साइबेरिया से साल दर साल केवलादेव राष्ट्रीय पक्षी उद्यान में आने वाले परिंदे ग्रे लेग गूज से समझ सकते हैं। क्योंकि साइबेरिया में इन दिनों हाड़ जमा देने वाली ठंड पड़ने लगी है। मसलन, शुक्रवार को साइबेरिया का न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस 11 था।

अगले कुछ दिनों में यह और गिरेगा। यहां औसतन तापमान माइनस बीस रहता है। ऐसे में साइबेरिया में वनस्पति तक बर्फ में ढंक जाएगी। और सुरक्षा और भोजन का सवाल खड़ा हो जाता है। ऐसी तीक्ष्ण ठंड से बचने और पेट की आग बुझाने के लिए करीब 7 हजार किलोमीटर का सफर तक कर ग्रे लेग गूज घना में आने लगे हैं।

केएनपी में पाई जाने वाली ऐंचा घास इन्हे खास पसंद है। यह करीब 500 की संख्या में आए हैं। जो घना सहित आसपास के इलाकों में प्रवास कर रहे हैं। यह मार्च तक ठहरेंगे। अभी यह दूरी पर दिखाई दे रहे हैं, लेकिन धीरे-धीरे अभ्यस्त हो जाएंगे और पास से दिखाई देने लगेंगे।

नवंबर तक आते रहेंगे पक्षी
इनके ग्रुप के आने का सिलसिला नवंबर तक जारी रहेगा। इनकी तादाद हजारों की संख्या में पहुंच जाती है। इसके अलावा पिन टेल, शॉब्लर, वर्ड आफ प्रे भी बड़ी तादाद में आ गए हैं।

हाइड्रोला, स्पाइरी डोला, अजोला है पसंद
साइबेरिया से आने वाले अधिकांश प्रवासी पक्षी वनस्पति खाते हैं। वाइल्ड लाइफ फोटो ग्राफर लक्ष्मणसिंह का कहना है कि इनमें मुख्यत: भोजन केवलादेव राष्ट्रीय पक्षी उद्यान में पाई जाने वाली ऐंचा घास है। इसके अलावा हाइड्रोला, स्पाइरी डोला, अजोला आदि वनस्पति को बडे़ चाव से खाते हैं। यह घास छिछले पानी में पनपती है।

फरवरी में जब पानी के साथ घास सूख जाती है तब खेतों से गेंहूं और चने भी खाते हैं। वाइल्ड लाइफ फोटोग्राफर नवीन शर्मा ने बताया कि मौसम की इस अनुकूलता के कारण ही साइबेरिया से पक्षी भरतपुर के घना में आते हैं। यहां का मौसम और भोजन की उपलब्धता के कारण साइबेरिया से ग्रे लेग गेज सहित तमाम प्रजाति के हजारों पक्षी बरसों से केवलादेव घना में प्रवास के लिए आते रहे हैं।

