बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:मुकेश शर्मा अध्यक्ष और अशोक महासचिव बने, 802 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर. खुशी जाहिर करते विजयी प्रत्याशी।

दी बार एसोसिएशन के बुधवार को हुए चुनाव में मुकेशचंद शर्मा अध्यक्ष, अशोक कुमार चतुर्वेदी महासचिव और राकेश कुमार शर्मा उपाध्यक्ष चुने गए। चुनाव अधिकारी राजेश मित्तल ने नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों को निर्वाचन प्रमाण पत्र सौंपे। दी बार एसोसिएशन के छह पदों में से तीन पदों के लिए सुबह 9 बजे से मतदान शुरू हुआ।

कुल 997 मतदाताओं में से 802 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। इससे पहले नाम वापसी के दिन ही दुष्यन्त सिंह मदेरणा कोषाध्यक्ष, सुधीर सिंह संयुक्त सचिव और मानसिंह चौधरी पुस्तकालय सचिव निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुके हैं। चुनाव अधिकारी मित्तल के अनुसार चुनाव की पूरी कार्यवाही शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करते हुए सम्पन्न कराई गई।

