वारदात:कूम्हा में शाम 4 बजे हत्या, दो घंटे देरी से पहुंची पुलिस, ज्यादा खून बहने से घायल ने दम तोड़ा

भरतपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 6500 की उधारी को लेकर था झगड़ा, बचाने आए बीबी-साला भी जख्मी
  • हत्या के बाद आरोपी खुद पहुंच गया थाने

सेवर कूम्हां गांव में उधारी के 6500 रुपए को लेकर मंगलवार शाम को दरांती से ताबड़तोड़ वार करके एक व्यक्ति की हत्या कर दी गई। हमला इतना घातक था कि मृतक की अंतड़ियां तक बाहर निकल आईं। हमलावर ने चीख पुकार सुनकर बचाने आई उसकी पत्नी और साले को भी घायल कर दिया। इसके बाद खुद ही थाने पहुंचकर सरेंडर कर दिया। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि सूचना दिए जाने के दो घंटे बाद पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंची। तब तक खून अधिक बह जाने के कारण घायल धनपाल दम तोड़ चुका था।

ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक 50 वर्षीय धनपाल जाटव ने कुछ समय पहले गांव के ही 42 वर्षीय मुकेश जाट से 6500 रुपए उधार लिए थे। मुकेश उन पैसे के लिए धनपाल से लगातार तकादा कर रहा था। लेकिन वह टालमटोल कर रहा था। मंगलवार शाम करीब 4 बजे धनपाल और उसकी पत्नी जोलम अपने खेत पर चारा लेने जा रहे थे। रास्ते में मुकेश मिल गया।

मुकेश ने धनपाल से फिर तकादा किया। इस पर दोनों में पहले कहासुनी फिर गाली-गलौच हुई। इसी दौरान तैश में आकर मुकेश ने पास ही एक मकान से दरांत लेकर धनपाल पर ताबड़तोड़ हमला कर दिया। उसे बचाने आई उसकी पत्नी 45 वर्षीय जोलम और धनपाल के साले 50 वर्षीय कप्तान सिंह पर भी हमला कर दिया। करीब आधा घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस ने फोन अटेंड किया। उसके भी करीब दो घंटे बाद पुलिस मौके पर आई।

