एनसीसी कैंपों पर कोरोना इफेक्ट:भरतपुर में अगले महीने यूनिट स्तर पर लगेंगे कैडर कैंप, थ्योरी क्लास और ड्रिल होगी; कैडेट नाइट स्टे नहीं करेंगे

भरतपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • थ्री राज एनसीसी की तारीख घोषित

नेशनल कैडेट कोर (एनसीसी) के कैंपों पर काेरोना इफेक्ट पड़ा है। यही कारण है कि पिछले साल एक भी कैंप का आयोजन नहीं हुआ। अब मुख्यालय ने कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए यूनिट स्तर पर कैडर कैंप लगाने की छूट दी है। इस संबंध में थ्री राज एनसीसी (यूनिट) ने कैंप प्रोग्राम घोषित कर दिया है, जिसमें थ्योरी क्लास और ड्रिल होगी। कैडेट नाइट स्टे नहीं करेंगे।

इसमें एनसीसी के बी और सी सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त कैडेट्स भाग ले सकेंगे। बी और सी-सर्टिफिकेट वाले कैडेट्स के लिए संयुक्त रूप से लगने वाले कैंप इस बार अलग-अलग आयोजित होंगे। यानी हर यूनिट को अपने स्तर पर कैंप लगाना होगा।

बी सार्टिफिकेट कैंप 3 दिन और सी सार्टिफिकेट कैंप 5 दिन के आयोजित होंगे। लेफ्टिनेंट डॉ. हरवीर सिंह ने बताया कि कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन को देखते हुए सीनियर कैडेट के लिए कैंप कार्यक्रम घोषित किया गया है। इसमें आईटीआई कालेज कैडेट के लिए 8 से 10 फरवरी तक यूनिट आफिस परिसर में कैंप लगेगा। इसके अलावा बी सार्टिफिकेट का कैंप 15 से 17 तथा सी सार्टिफिकेट का कैंप 22 से 26 फरवरी तक आयोजित होगा।

कैंप समय सुबह 8 बजे शाम 6 बजे तक रहेगा। शिविर में क्लास, वेपंस ट्रेनिंग, मैप रीडिंग, ड्रिल सहित अन्य गतिविधियां कराई जाएंगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि भरतपुर में एनसीसी की दाे यूनिट 3 राज और 6 राज हैं। कैडेट्स रात में कैंप में नहीं रुकेंगे, सभी अपने-अपने घर जाएंगे। इन कैंपों में करीब 250 कैडेट भाग लेंगे। एनसीसी में नव प्रवेशित कैडेट्स के लिए जल्द ही इसका शेड्यूल जारी किया जाएगा।

ए-सर्टिफिकेट वालों के इंटरनल उनके कॉलेज और स्कूल में ही लिए जाएंगे। इसके लिए एनसीसी की अलग-अलग टीम स्कूल और कॉलेज जाएंगी। इंटरनल के आधार पर ही उन्हें आगे के सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स में जाने का अवसर मिलेगा। उनके लिए ऑनलाइन क्लास का संचालन भी किया जाएगा। ऑनलाइन क्लास के लिए एनसीसी अधिकारी और एसोसिएट एनसीसी ऑफिसर्स के लेक्चर होंगे। इसमें थ्योरी पढ़ाई जाएगी।

पहले लगते थे 12 से 15 दिन के कैंप
एनसीसी में पांच प्रकार के कैंप होते हैं, जो 12 से 15 दिन के लगते हैं। इसमें कंबाइंड एनुअल ट्रेनिंग कैंप ग्रुप लेवल पर लगता है। इसके अलावा नेशनल इंटीग्रेशन कैंप और एक भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत कैंप राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर लगता है। इनमें भाग लेने वाले ही बी और सी सार्टिफिकेट कैंप में भाग ले सकते हैं। सी सार्टिफिकेट प्राप्त कैडेट सीधे लेफ्टिनेंट के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है।

भरतपुर के आकाश ने लिया जनपथ परेड में भाग: भरतपुर के कैडेट आकाश चाैधरी ने दिल्ली में आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में हिस्सा लिया। करीब 5 साल बाद भरतपुर से किसी कैडेट का दिल्ली परेड के लिए चयन हुआ था।​

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

