गुर्जर आंदोलन:वार्ता का प्रस्ताव लेकर ट्रैक पर पहुंचे नीरज के. पवन, सहमति नहीं बनी

भरतपुर12 मिनट पहले
वार्ता करते सीनियर आईएएस पवन।
  • तीसरे दिन भी दिल्ली-मुंबई ट्रैक जाम किए बैठे रहे आंदोलनकारी

पांच सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर 3 दिन से जारी गुर्जरों का आंदोलन मंगलवार को भी जारी रहा। आंदोलनकारी भरतपुर के बयाना स्थित पीलूपुरा में दिल्ली-मुंबई ट्रैक जाम किए बैठे रहे। हालांकि, सरकार की ओर से हर गुर्जर आंदोलन में विशेष दूत की भूमिका निभाने वाले सीनियर आईएएस नीरज के पवन मंगलवार शाम करीब 6 बजे वार्ता का न्योता लेकर आंदोलनस्थल पहुंचे। यहां ट्रैक पर ही उन्होंने किरोड़ी बैंसला से मुलाकात की।

बैंसला ने पूछा: सरकार की तरफ से क्या लाए हो?

आईएएस पवन ने बैंसला को बताया कि एमबीसी कोटे के 1252 अभ्यर्थियों को रेगुलर पे स्केल देने के आदेश जल्द जारी होंगें। आंदोलन के दौरान शहीद हुए लोगों के शेष 3 परिजनों को नौकरी देंगे, लेकिन आंदोलनकारियों ने सरकार का मसौदा खारिज कर दिया।

  • आंदोलन खत्म करने की मांग लेकर गुर्जरों का दूसरा दल बैंसला से मिलने करौली के हिंडौन पहुंचा। बैंसला नहीं मिले तो बैरंग लौटना पड़ा।
  • ट्रैक जाम होने से 19 विशेष ट्रेनें डायवर्ट। इस रूट की रोडवेज बसें बंद।

आंदोलन के कारण त्योहारी सीजन में आम लोगों की मुसीबतें बढ़ गई हैं। दिल्ली-मुंबई ट्रैक पीलूपुरा में जाम होने के कारण सवाईमाधोपुर से बयाना के मध्य ट्रेनों का संचालन निरस्त किया गया है। 19 विशेष ट्रेनों को डायवर्ट किया गया। वहीं ऐहतियात के तौर पर रोडवेज ने आंदोलन के रूप पर अपनी सभी बसों का संचालन बंद कर दिया है।

