करवा चौथ:नीतू ने किडनी देकर बढ़ाई पति की आयु, दो साल की सेवा से नीलम ने सुहाग को कोमा से निकाला, चंचल भी 9 साल से कर रही अपाहिज पति की सेवा

भरतपुर36 मिनट पहले
महिलाओं के संस्कार ही हैं, जो सेवा और समर्पण की नई मिसाल रचते हैं
  • आज पढ़िए तीन ऐसी सुहागिनों के संघर्ष और समर्पण की कहानी, जिन्होंने संस्कार और सेवा से मिसाल कायम की

प्रमोद कल्याण. प्रदेशभर में बुधवार को करवा चौथ पर्व मनाया जाएगा। महिलाएं अपने पति की लंबी आयु के लिए निर्जला व्रत रखेंगी। चंद्रोदय रात करीब 8.07 बजे होने की संभावना है। यह व्रत इतना कठिन है कि रात्रि में चंद्रमा को अर्घ देने से पहले सुहागिन महिलाएं पानी भी नहीं पीएंगी। यह महिलाओं के संस्कार ही हैं, जो सेवा और समर्पण की नई मिसाल रचते हैं। आज हम आपको तीन ऐसी महिलाओं से रूबरू करवा रहे हैं जिन्होंने मुसीबत के वक्त में अर्धांगिनी बनकर पति के गम और दर्द को अपने सीने से लगा लिया।

इनमें कृष्णा नगर,भरतपुर की नीतू सैनी ने खुद की किडनी देकर अपने सुहाग की आयु बढ़ाई। वहीं रारह कस्बे की चंचल और नगर कस्बे की नीलम अरोड़ा परिवार संभालने के साथ ही दुर्घटनाओं में अपाहिज हुए अपने सुहाग की लंबी आयु के लिए कई साल से उनकी सेवा कर रही हैं। इन्होंने अब पतियों के दुख को सुख में बदलने के संकल्प को अपनी जिंदगी बना लिया है। इनके लिए हर दिन करवा चौथ है।

मां की किडनी मैच थी, पत्नी बोली- मैं अर्धांगिनी हूं, इसलिए मैं ही किडनी दूंगी

कृ ष्णा नगर की 37 वर्षीय नीतू सैनी को जब पता चला कि उसके पति उदयसिंह की किडनी फेल हो गई तो उस पर चिंताओं के बादल छा गए। उदयसिंह की मां किरन देवी की किडनी मैच भी कर गई थी। लेकिन, नीतू को अपना फर्ज याद आ गया। बोली- मैं इनकी अर्धांगिनी हूं। इसलिए मैं ही इन्हें अपनी किडनी दूंगी। उदयसिंह को पिछले महीने किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट हो चुकी है। महीनेभर इलाज के बाद दो दिन पहले ही नीतू-उदयसिंह भरतपुर लौट आए हैं।

नीतू कहती हैं कि यह करवा चौथ मेरे लिए बहुत खास है। क्योंकि चिंता के बादल छंट गए हैं और आत्मविश्वास का चंद्रमा मेरी जिंदगी/परिवार को रोशन कर रहा है। उदयसिंह ने कहा कि नीतू ने किडनी देकर मुझे नया जीवन दिया है। उसका यह समर्पण मेरे जीवन की विरासत है।

एक्सीडेंट में रीढ़ की हड्‌डी टूटी, सैप्टिक से पैर काटना पड़ा, चंचल 9 साल से कर रही सेवा

9 साल पहले रारह निवासी रवि यूपी के गोंडा स्थित सुसराल एक शादी में जा रहा था। इसी दौरान हुई दुर्घटना से रीढ़ की हड्डी में फ्रेक्चर आ गया। 3 महीने के बेड रेस्ट के दौरान उसकी जांघ में घाव हो गया। सेप्टिक से पैर काटना पड़ा। बीमारी, मुफलिसी और तीन बच्चों के परिवार का खर्च चलाना रवि की पत्नी चंचल के लिए पहाड़ सी चिंता बन गई थी।

लेकिन उसने हौंसला नहीं खोया और सभी की जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए सिलाई-कढ़ाई सीखी। खेती की जिम्मेदारी उठाई। मुद्रा लोन लेकर किराने की दुकान चला रही हैं। चंचल कहती हैं कि अगर पति और परिवार के लिए मैं ही नहीं करूंगी तो कौन करेगा। इसलिए बच्चों को पढ़ाना और पति की सेवा करना ही मेरे लिए हर दिन करवा चाैथ है।

दो साल की अथक मेहनत से पति को कोमा से बाहर निकाल लाई नीलम अरोड़ा

नगर के गढ़ी मोहल्ला निवासी नीलम अरोड़ा अपाहिज पति की लंबी आयु के लिए पिछले 5 साल से संकटों से लड़ रही है। वर्ष 2015 में उसके पति राजेंद्र अरोड़ा डीग से लौटते समय दुर्घटना ग्रस्त हो गए। हैड इंजरी से उन्हें लकवा हो गया और वे कोमा में चले गए। दो साल तक नीलम ने उनकी सेवा की तो राजेन्द्र कोमा से बाहर तो आ गए, लेकिन बोल भी नहीं पाते। दैनिक क्रियाओं के लिए भी पत्नी और बच्चों के भरोसे हैं।

नीलम अरोड़ा अपाहिज पति और दो बच्चों का जीवन संवारने में पिछले 5 साल से जुटी हैं। सुबह-शाम पति की सेवा, दोपहर में दुकान संभालना और समय निकाल कर बच्चों को पढ़ाना ही नीलम की जिंदगी है। बेटे गगन को बी-टेक करवा रही हैं। नीलम कहती हैं कि विधाता ने मेरे जीवन में जो लिख दिया है उसे निभाना ही पड़ेगा।

