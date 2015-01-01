पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विंड चिल फैक्टर से ठिठुरी रात:भरतपुर में पिछले साल से 10 दिन पहले रात का पारा 4 डिग्री पर, अब दिन का भी गिरेगा पारा

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
भरतपुर। भरतपुर तथा आस-पास कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। लोग सर्दी से बचने के लिए अलाव तापकर काम चला रहे हैं।
  • सर्दी के कारण मंदिरों में ठाकुरजी को भी गर्म वस्त्र धारण कराए जा रहे हैं

भरतपुर में विंड चिल फैक्टर हावी है। फलस्वरूप रात का तापमान एकाएक 3.8 डिग्री गिरकर 4 डिग्री पहुंच गया। यह स्थिति पिछले साल के मुकाबले 10 दिन पहले आई है। यानी अब सर्दी पूरी तरह शबाब पर है क्योंकि 21 दिसंबर से सूर्य उत्तरायण में चले जाएंगे और शिशिर ऋतु प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। यानी ठिठुरने का वक्त आ गया है।

आरबीएम के चेस्ट स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. कैलाश शर्मा का कहना है कि विंड चिल फैक्टर में हवा की गति बढ़ते ही शारीरिक गर्मी तेजी से दूर होती है। जिससे त्वचा के तापमान को भी उतनी ही तेजी से कम करती है। इससे कंटीली ठंड का अहसास होता है।

इधर, गुरुवार को हवा की गति गत दिवस से एक किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा बढ़कर 4 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा पहुंच गई। इस कारण भरी दोपहरी में कड़क धूप में ठंडक कोल्ड-डे का अहसास कराती रही। दिन में तापमान में एक डिग्री की कमी आई है।

गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इससे विजिबिलिटी प्रभावित हो रही है। कोहरे के कारण दृश्यता 800 से 1000 मीटर रही। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि हवा का रुख उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्वी है इसलिए पहाड़ी ठंड का दौर प्रारंभ हो गया है। दो-तीन दिन तक तापमान ऐसा ही रहेगा।

मौसम की ये दो खास वजह
1. एक सप्ताह से दिन से नमी 80 फीसदी के आसपास है। जो गुरुवार को 83 प्रतिशत पहुंच गई। यह सामान्य से 21 प्रतिशत अधिक रही जबकि सुबह और शाम को नमी 85 प्लस थी। इससे हवा में शीतलता है। तापमान में कमी आ रही है।
2. कुहासे और कोहरे के कारण दिन की हीटिंग प्रभावित हो रही है। इससे दिन में तापमान में कमी आई है। इसका असर रात के तापमान पर भी आ रहा है।
3. हवा का रुख उत्तरी हो गया है। इस कारण विक्षोभ के कारण पहाड़ी इलाकों में जो बर्फ जमी है। उससे टकरा कर हवा भी ठंडी हो गई है। इससे दोपहर भी कोल्ड-डे बदल गई है।

सर्दी के असर से ठाकुरजी ने पहना मफलर
सर्दी से कंपकंपा रहे जनजीवन की भावनाओं को देखते हुए मंदिरों में ठाकुरजी को भी ठंड का अहसास हो रहा है। मंदिरों में प्रतिमाओं को भक्तों की भावनाओं के अनुसार ऊनी पोशाक पहनाई जा रही है। ठाकुरजी शाल और मफलर धारण कर रहे हैं।

भोगराग भी बदल दिया है। भोग प्रसादी भी गर्म लगाई जा रही है। किला स्थित बिहारीजी मंदिर के महंत मनोज भारद्वाज ने बताया कि सर्दी को देखते हुए ठाकुर जी को गर्म तासीर के खाद्य पदार्थों का भोग लगाया जा रहा है। शयन में गाजर का हलवा और केसर दूध का भोग लगाया जा रहा है। रूम हीटर चला रहे हैं। शयन में भगवान को रजाई ओढ़ाई जा रही है।

(रिपोर्ट:प्रमोद कल्याण)

