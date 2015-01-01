पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनी जाएगी कार्यकारिणी:17 जनवरी को होंगे उत्तर भारत की सबसे बड़ी हिंदी साहित्य समिति के चुनाव, गुरुवार को जारी होगा कार्यक्रम

भरतपुर27 मिनट पहले
उत्तर भारत की सबसे बड़ी साहित्य समिति में चुनाव की तेयारियां शुरू हो गईं हैं। 21 सदस्यीय कार्यकारिणी के लिए चुनाव कराए जा रहे हैं।
  • एक साल पुराना सदस्य वोट डाल सकेगा, बकाया राशि/किताब 20 तक जमा कराएं

उत्तर भारत की सबसे बड़ी हिंदी साहित्य समिति की कार्यकारिणी के चुनाव अब 17 जनवरी को होंगे। पहले 13 जनवरी को प्रस्तावित थे। 17 जनवरी को रविवार होने के कारण नई डेट तय की गई है। चुनाव कार्यक्रम 17 दिसंबर को जारी होने की संभावना है।

इधर, कुछ लोग चुनाव टलवाने के लिए भी प्रयासरत हैं। इसमें तर्क दिया जा रहा है कि सहकारी विभाग के नए नियमों में अब 5 साल में चुनाव कराने का प्रावधान आ गया है, जबकि समिति के चुनाव हुए तीन साल ही हुए हैं।

चुनी जाएगी 21 सदस्यीय कार्यकारिणी
इस संबंध में समिति ने डिप्टी डायरेक्टर सहकारिता विभाग से मार्गदर्शन मांगा है। फिलहाल, मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी (सेवानिवृत्त) जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश शर्मा ने तैयारी प्रारंभ कर दी है। अध्यक्ष मोहन बल्लभ शर्मा ने बताया कि चुनाव 21 सदस्यीय कार्यकारिणी के लिए होगा।

चुने हुए कार्यकारिणी सदस्य अध्यक्ष का चुनाव करेंगे। साल भर पुराना सदस्य ही वोट डाल सकेगा। जबकि कार्यकारिणी का चुनाव लड़ने के लिए तीन साल पुरानी सदस्यता होना तथा किसी प्रकार ड्यू नहीं होना चाहिए। इसलिए हिंदी साहित्य समिति के चुनाव में भाग लेना है तो बकाया किताब और शुल्क जमा कराएं।

अंतिम तिथि 20 दिसंबर है। इसके बाद मतदाता सूची में नाम शामिल नहीं होगा। अन्यथा चुनाव नहीं लड़ सकेंगे तथा मतदान में भी भाग नहीं ले सकेंगे। उल्लेखनीय है कि समिति में करीब 1577 सदस्य हैं। इसमें 1166 आजीवन सदस्य तथा 101 संरक्षक सदस्य हैं। इसके अलावा करीब 310 साधारण सदस्य हैं।

(रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण)

