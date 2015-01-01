पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:विकलांग कुष्ठ रोगी के साथ अब एक सहयोगी भी कर सकेगा निशुल्क यात्रा, सम्मानित सरकारी कर्मी को भी मिलेगी सुविधा

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • राज्य सरकार ने लिया निर्णय, रोडवेज की साधारण और द्रुतगामी बसों में जल्द ही लागू होंगे नए प्रावधान

राज्यस्तर पर सम्मानित सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब उन्हें सम्मानित शिक्षकों की तरह ही राजस्थान रोडवेज की साधारण और द्रुतगामी श्रेणी की बसों में निशुल्क यात्रा की सुविधा मिलेगी। इस संबंध में रोडवेज के सीएमडी ने आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। इसके अलावा विकलांग कुष्ठ रोगी के साथ एक सहयोगी को भी निःशुल्क यात्रा सुविधा दी गई है। परिवहन एवं सैनिक कल्याण मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने बताया कि राजस्थान रोडवेज द्वारा राज्य स्तर पर सम्मानित शिक्षकों को साधारण और द्रुतगामी बसों में निःशुल्क यात्रा करने का प्रावधान किया हुआ है।

अब सरकार ने राज्य स्तर पर सम्मानित मंत्रालयिक कार्मिकों को भी उसी अनुरूप निःशुल्क यात्रा दिए जाने का निर्णय लिया है। इस यात्रा सुविधा को परिवहन निगम की द्रुतगामी/साधारण बसों में लागू किए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। सम्मानित मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारियों द्वारा यात्रा में 100 प्रतिशत की छूट प्राप्त करने के लिए राजस्थान रोडवेज द्वारा आरएफआईडी कार्ड बनाए जाएंगे जिससे छूट प्राप्त करने में कोई समस्या ना हों।

परिवहन मंत्री खाचरियावास ने बताया कि रोडवेज द्वारा पूर्व में विशेष योग्यजन को निःशुल्क यात्रा सुविधा एवं कुष्ठ रोगी जो विकलांग नही है उन्हें यात्रा किराए में 75 प्रतिशत रियायत राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार दी जा रही है। लेकिन अब राज्य सरकार की मंशा के अनुसार विकलांग कुष्ठ रोगियों एवं उसके एक सहयोगी को भी निःशुल्क यात्रा सुविधा दिये जाने का निर्णय लिया है। यह यात्रा सुविधा निगम की सभी द्रुतगामी/साधारण बसों में लागू होगी। लोहागढ़ आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक महेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि आदेशों की पालना कराई जा रही है।

निगम ने भी रोडवेज कर्मियों के लिए बोनस के आदेश जारी किए
राजस्थान राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम के नियमित व दैनिक वेतन भोगी कर्मचारी को 8.33 प्रतिशत की दर से बोनस वर्ष 2019-20 के लिये आज आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। राजस्थान राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम के अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबन्ध निदेशक श्री राजेश्वर सिंह ने बताया कि राजस्थान रोडवेज के कर्मचारियों को वर्ष 2019-20 के लिये आज आदेश जारी किये गये है। जिसमें 21000/-रू0 तक वेतन पाने वाले कर्मचारियों को 8.33 प्रतिशत की राशि अधिकतम 7000/-रू0 बोनस मिलेगा। भरतपुर आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक मनोज कुमार बंसल ने बताया कि लोहागढ़ और भरतपुर आगार में करीब 25 कर्मचारियों को बोनस का लाभ मिलेगा।

