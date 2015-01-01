पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अब बिना पैसे दिए बुक कराएं रेलवे टिकट, 14 दिन बाद करना होगा पेमेंट

भरतपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वेबसाइट पर आपको ईपे लेटर का ऑप्शन भी दिखाई देगा
  • टिकट बुक कराने के लिए आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसासाइट पर लॉगिन कर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा
  • बुक होने के 24 घंटे के भीतर मिलेगी टिकट

कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से उद्योग और व्यापार अभी पूरी तरह से पटरी पर नहीं आए हैं। ऐसे में व्यापारी और उद्यमियों को देश के विभिन्न शहरों में कारोबार के सिलसिले में ट्रेन से अक्सर सफर करते हैं। कई बार पैसों की तंगी से भी यात्रा स्थगित तक करनी पड़ती है।

ऐसे में रेलवे ने अब बिना पैसे दिए टिकट बुक कराने की सुविधा शुरू की है। इसका व्यापारी के अलावा आमजन भी लाभ उठा सकता है। टिकट बुक कराने के लिए यात्री को आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसासाइट पर लॉगिन कर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। इसके बाद यात्रा संबंधी डिटेल भरने के बाद आपको वेबसाइट पर आपको ईपे लेटर का ऑप्शन भी दिखाई देगा।

इस ऑप्शन को चुनने के बाद आपको बिना पेमेंट किए ट्रेन टिकट मिल जाएगा। टिकट बुक होने के 24 घंटे के भीतर आपको डिलिवरी के जरिए आपका टिकट भी मिल जाएगा। इसके तहत आप टिकट बुक करने के 14 दिन बाद तक भुगतान कर सकते हैं। मतलब यह कि टिकट बुकिंग का भुगतान करने के लिए आपको 14 दिन का समय मिलेगा।

क्या है ई-पे-लेटर
प्रोजेक्ट में कोई भी ग्राहक आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट से बिना पेमेंट किए ऑनलाइन टिकट बुकिंग कर सकता है। पेमेंट का भुगतान 14 दिनों बाद किया जा सकता है। हालांकि, ग्राहकों को इसका फायदा उठाने की एवज में भुगतान के वक्त 3.5 फीसदी का सर्विस चार्ज देना होगा, लेकिन, 14 दिन के भीतर पेमेंट करने वाले यात्री को अतिरिक्त ब्याज नहीं चुकाना होगा। खास बात यह है कि समय पर भुगतान करने वालों की क्रेडिट लिमिट बढ़ा दी जाएगी।
पेमेंट न भरने पर कैंसिल हो सकता है अकाउंट
टिकट बुक करने के 14 दिन बाद भी अगर आप पेमेंट नहीं करते हैं तो आपसे टिकट के प्राइस पर ब्याज लिया जाएगा और अगर आप इसे भी देने में देरी करते हैं तो आपका आईआरसीटीसी अकाउंट बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

इस तरह से बुक कर सकते हैं टिकट
टिकट बुक करने के लिए सबसे पहले अपना आईआरसीटीसी अकाउंट लॉगिन करें। अगर अकाउंट नहीं तो नया अकाउंट बनाए। टिकट बुक करने के लिए सबसे पहले ट्रेन का चयन करें और अपनी डिटेल भरें। इसके बाद बुक नॉऊ के ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें। यहां एक नया पेज खुलेगा, जिसमें आपको पैसेंजर की डिटेल और कैप्चा कोड भरने का ऑप्शन आएगा। इसे भरने के बाद सब्मिट कर दें। इसके बाद पेमेंट डिटेल का पेज खुलेगा।

इसमें आप क्रेडिट, डेबिट, भीम एप, नेट बैंकिंग से पेमेंट कर सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही आपको ई पे लेटर का ऑप्शन भी दिखाई देगी। इस पर आपको पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। इसके लिए आप www.epaylater.in पर जाकर भी रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन करने के बाद आपके सामने बिल पेमेंट का ऑप्शन आएगा।

इसको चुनने के बाद आपको बिना पेमेंट किए ट्रेन टिकट मिल जाएगा। टिकट बुक होने के 24 घंटे के भीतर आपको डिलिवरी के जरिए आपका टिकट भी मिल जाएगा। इस संबंध में कोटा मंडल के वरिष्ठ वाणिज्यिक प्रबंधक एके पाल ने बताया कि यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए यह प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया गया है।

