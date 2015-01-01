पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अलर्ट:अब 26 नवंबर के बाद शुरू हो सकती है ठिठुरन, उत्तरी हवा से गुनगुनी से लगने लगी धूप, दिन के तापमान में गिरावट

भरतपुर42 मिनट पहले
अभी तक उत्तर-पूर्वी चल रही हवा का रुख अब पूरी तरह उत्तरी हो गया है। इसके असर से दिन के तापमान में भी कमी आई है। यह क्रम आगे भी जारी रहेगा। यानी दिन भी ठंडे होंगे। इसकी शुरुआत भी हो गई है। कई दिन से स्थिर चल रहा दिन का तापमान मौसम साफ रहने के बावजूद 1.2 डिग्री गिरा है।

शनिवार को दिन का तापमान 23.3 डिग्री रहा। इसी प्रकार रात का तापमान भी एक डिग्री गिर कर 9.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को बादलों का दिन में असर कम रहा। इस कारण धूप निकली। लेकिन पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से रविवार को फिर बादल छाएंगे जिससे दिन के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी।

26 नवंबर तक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर खत्म हो जाएगा। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि 22 नवंबर से प्रभावी होने वाले वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस का असर शुरू हो गया है। अब 26 नवंबर के बाद ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी का दौर आएगा। बादल छंटने से वातावरण में नमी की मात्रा कम होगी।

इससे रात के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। इधर, हवा के उत्तरी हो जाने और गति बढ़ जाने से दिन में धूप सुहाने लगी है। धूप की गुनगुनाहट का आनंद लेने के लिए लोग अब धूप के साये में बैठकर बतियाने लगे हैं।

