सुविधा:अब निगम कर्मी घर देने आएगा जन्म-मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र, पायलट प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत 9 को राजेंद्र नगर

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जवाहर नगर और कृष्णा नगर कॉलोनी से होगी

जन्म, मृत्यु, विवाह समेत तमाम तरह के प्रमाण-पत्र के लिए अब आपको किसी एजेंट या दफ्तर में चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है। क्योंकि नगर निगम का कर्मचारी खुद आपको घर पर ये चीजें पहुंचाने आएगा। भरतपुर में इसकी शुरुआत 9 नवंबर से होगी। इसके लिए निगम ने 11 तरह की सेवाओं की डोर स्टेप सर्विस डिलीवरी योजना तैयार की है। फिलहाल पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर शुरू हो रही इस योजना अभी राजेंद्र नगर, जवाहर नगर और कृष्णा नगर क्षेत्र को शामिल किया गया है।

इसके तहत अगर आपको जन्म, मृत्यु, विवाह प्रमाण पत्र लेना है तो मोबाइल नंबर 95302-56444 पर काल करें। भूखंड एकीकरण, निर्माण मंजूरी, भूखंड उप विभाजन, नाम हस्तांतरण कराना है तो 95302-56333 और लीज मुक्ति प्रमाण पत्र, ऋण एनओसी, विक्रय एनओसी या नल एनओसी लेनी है तो मोबाइल नंबर 95302-56333 पर काल करें। प्रमाण पत्र के लिए 4 दिन, जमीन संबंधी कामों के लिए 21 दिन और एनओसी संबंधी कार्य की समय सीमा 5 दिन तय की गई है।

इसके लिए किसी भी कार्य दिवस में सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे तक कॉल किया जा सकता है। नगर निगम आयुक्त नीलिमा तक्षक ने बताया कि यह प्रोजेक्ट गुड गवर्नेस एवं ईज आफ डूईंग बिजनेस का पार्ट है। पब्लिक रिस्पांस और फीड बैक के आधार पर इसकी खामियों को सुधारा जाएगा। बाद में इसका क्रमबद्ध विस्तार होगा। इसके बाद स्मार्ट एप और साफ्टवेयर डवलप किया जाएगा।
निगमकर्मी घर आकर कराएगा कागजी खानापूर्ति
इन सेवाओं के लिए निर्धारित मोबाइल नंबर पर फोन से सूचना मिलने पर नगर निगम का कर्मचारी संबंधित आवेदक के घर आएगा। वहां टेबलेट/लैपटॉप पर दस्तावेजों को फीड करने के साथ ही उनकी हार्ड कॉपी भी लेगा। आवेदक को इसकी पावती भी दी जाएगी।निर्धारित समय सीमा में काम पूरा होने पर प्रमाण पत्र/मंजूरी/एनओसी आवेदक के घर पहुंचाई जाएगी। इसमें केवल आवेदन की पूर्व निर्धारित फीस ही ली जाएगी। इसके अलावा अन्य किसी प्रकार का शुल्क नहीं लिया जाएगा। यानी होम डिलेवरी सर्विस फ्री है।

