मौसम:अब दिन का पारा भी गिरने लगा, शाम को बढ़ने लगी सर्दी

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
गुरुवार को रात के तापमान में गिरावट का दौर जारी रहा

अभी पहाड़ों से सर्दी को नीचे उतरने में वक्त लगेगा, लेकिन उत्तरी/पश्चिमी हवाओं ने तापमान को अपने आगोश में लेना प्रारंभ कर दिया है। गुरुवार को रात के तापमान में गिरावट का दौर जारी रहा। गुरुवार को रात का 13.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो गत दिवस से 1.6 डिग्री कम है। इसके अलावा दिन के तापमान में भी 2 डिग्री की कमी आई है। गुरुवार को दिन का तापमान 31 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

इससे ठंडक और बढ़ गई है। माैसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि रात के वक्त हवा का रुख उत्तर-उत्तर पश्चिमी रहा। वहां से ठंडी हवा आने के कारण तापमान में गिरावट हुई। उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा से हवा आने लगी हैं। ठंडक बढ़ने और उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा के चलने के कारण अक्सर धुंध छा जाती है। दीपावली के बाद धुंध छाने की स्थिति ज्यादा बनेगी।

हवा में घुली ठंडक की वजह से धूप में तेजी नहीं थी। दोपहर बाद जैसे ही सूरज की किरणों की तेजी कम हुई, आसमान में धुंध नजर आने लगी। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का तर्क है कि जब-जब मौसम बदलता है और ठंडक बढ़ती है तब सुबह और शाम के वक्त धुंध नजर आती है।

